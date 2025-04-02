Ryde: Brings Laughter to the Workplace with Office Prank in Celebration of National Laugh at Work Week

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Work can be stressful! A little laughter can go a long way in making the office a more fun place to be. That’s why Ryde set out to remind professionals that taking a breath (and a moment to laugh) is just as important as crossing things off the to-do list.

In celebration of National Laugh at Work Week (April 1–7), Ryde partnered with the Daily Mail to pull off a lighthearted prank at their New York office, designed to show how humor can be a powerful antidote to burnout. Ryde is best known for their 2oz dietary supplement shots, small enough to fit in your pocket, but big enough to change your day.

Brittany Brave, a New York-based comedian, posed as a “personality hire” interviewing for a role at the Daily Mail. Armed with bold confidence, a flair for improv, and lines like “I go viral often... I just kind of don’t miss,” Brave kept staff on their toes, unsure whether to laugh, panic, or call HR.

At the peak of the prank, Brave broke character and revealed that she was an undercover comedian – offering employees a shot of Ryde: RELAX, and reminding us all to take a breath, have a laugh, and keep going.

Most professionals are no strangers to stress in the workplace. OSHA reports that 83% of U.S. workers experience job-related anxiety, and stress-related problems are estimated to cost U.S. companies over $300 billion annually in lost productivity. Despite growing awareness around mental health, nearly half of all employees say they need support in managing their stress. Companies with highly engaged employees see a 23% increase in profitability, underscoring the value of a healthier, more balanced workplace.

Ryde: RELAX is a 2oz functional shot formulated with calming ingredients like L-theanine, magnesium, and GABA to help people find calm in the chaos, whether they’re heading into a big meeting or just trying to survive their inbox. The prank was more than a moment of mischief. It was a reminder of Ryde’s mission to help people pause, reset, and laugh at the small stuff.