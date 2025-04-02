ICAA Partners with Restaura and CrossCheck to Establish Senior Living Culinary and Hospitality Standards of Excellence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a move that promises to redefine the culinary landscape of senior living, the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA) has teamed up with Restaura, a leader in hospitality and dining services, to establish industry-first standards of excellence. The pioneering Culinary and Hospitality Benchmarking System will span service, culinary quality, nutrition, menu diversity, and the overall dining experience in senior living and active adult communities.

Colin Milner, CEO of the ICAA, explained that his organization’s goal in creating culinary and hospitality standards is to encourage the industry to elevate food and dining experiences due to the profound relationship between food, wellness, and quality of life. The ICAA and Restaura have worked together to develop a blueprint for culinary excellence similar in scope to LEED building certification and Michelin-star restaurant ratings. CrossCheck, a leader in quality assurance assessment for food and hospitality operations, is supporting the development of self-assessment tools for communities to benchmark their performance, identify improvement areas, as well as provide an on-site certification opportunity.

"The connection between food, wellness, and quality of life is undeniable," Milner explained. "By providing senior living communities with a structured framework for continuous improvement, we’re helping them not only meet but exceed current and future resident expectations."

As wellness becomes an increasingly central theme in senior living, the Culinary and Hospitality Benchmarking System will allow communities to measure and enhance their dining services, aligning them with emerging trends, resident expectations, and proven quality standards. This new program will support senior living community operators’ strategic planning and marketing efforts through a blend of quantitative self-assessments, qualitative reviews, and third-party verification.

Restaura Chief Culinary Officer Matthew Thompson and ICAA created the standards based on a framework assessing five key areas:

Culinary Excellence & Food Quality – Use fresh, locally sourced ingredients, innovative preparation techniques, and chef-driven menus to bring global flavors, interactive experiences, and restaurant-quality dining.

– Use fresh, locally sourced ingredients, innovative preparation techniques, and chef-driven menus to bring global flavors, interactive experiences, and restaurant-quality dining. Wellness-Driven Nutrition – Meals designed for active aging, offering balanced, customizable options with hydration-focused choices and functional foods that enhance vitality.

– Meals designed for active aging, offering balanced, customizable options with hydration-focused choices and functional foods that enhance vitality. Hospitality & Elevated Dining Experience – Ensuring access to multiple dining venues, high-end hospitality service, social dining opportunities, flexible schedules, and thoughtfully designed spaces.

– Ensuring access to multiple dining venues, high-end hospitality service, social dining opportunities, flexible schedules, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Transparency, Trust & Culinary Innovation – Encompassing clear nutrition information, responsible sourcing, tech-enabled meal planning, tableside ordering, and personalization.

– Encompassing clear nutrition information, responsible sourcing, tech-enabled meal planning, tableside ordering, and personalization. Active Aging Through Food & Community Engagement – Looking at culinary events, fitness-integrated dining, outdoor experiences, local partnerships, and resident involvement to foster learning, socialization, and engagement.

The specific quantifiable standards will be converted into a self-assessment tool, which will soon be available through the ICAA website following peer review by ICAA members and industry leaders. Communities interested in receiving notification of the standards launch can click here to sign up.

“The time has come for senior living culinarians to be held to the high standards that older adults demand and deserve,” said Joseph Cuticelli, Restaura Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful for the ICAA’s leadership and support of this benchmarking and recognition system. Restaura intends to hold our teams accountable to these standards so that we earn Plates of Distinction on behalf of our clients.”

The ICAA Plate of Distinction designation will be awarded at the Bronze, Gold, and Platinum levels for communities that seek formal recognition of their culinary standards. CrossCheck will provide on-site evaluations on behalf of the ICAA to validate performance. Certified communities will receive the ICAA Culinary Excellence Plate of Distinction seal, reinforcing their reputation and attracting residents who value wellness and quality.

CrossCheck has leveraged its more than fifteen years of experience delivering culinary and hospitality quality assurance programs across various business lines, including universities and health systems, to create quantifiable culinary and hospitality assessments for the senior living industry. "This collaboration allows us to bring data-driven insights and objective assessments to the heart of senior living dining," said Gary Gunderson, CrossCheck President. "By creating a clear, actionable benchmarking system, we’re ensuring that communities have the data they need to elevate their culinary offerings and meet the highest hospitality standards."

In an industry where food and hospitality are increasingly powerful differentiators in resident acquisition and retention, ICAA and Restaura are setting the stage for a future where a culture of culinary excellence not only improves dining but also enhances the lifestyle of aging adults. For more information on the Culinary & Hospitality Benchmarking System and Plate of Distinction, please visit International Council on Active Aging®.

About the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA)

ICAA is a professional association that leads, connects, and defines the active-aging industry. Focused on promoting wellness for adults aged 50 and over, ICAA supports professionals committed to creating environments, programs, and services that enable older adults to live life to the fullest. More information is available at www.icaa.cc.

About Restaura

Restaura is leading a transformative movement in the food and dining management industry, setting new standards for senior living and active aging communities. Driven by innovation, Restaura leverages a culture rooted in employee ownership with a data­driven operating model to craft unapologetically delicious℠ dining experiences. For more information, visit www.restaura.com or follow @restaurahospitality.

About CrossCheck

CrossCheck is a comprehensive Quality Assurance (QA) and contract compliance service designed to evaluate and enhance on-site food and hospitality services across healthcare, corporate services, higher education, senior living, and leisure sectors. As a trusted partner, CrossCheck collaborates with organizations to align vision, assess performance, and drive continuous improvement in dining and hospitality and on-site amenity programs. For more information, visit www.CrossCheckQA.com.