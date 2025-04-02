Tower MSA Partners Announces Strategic Investment from Ambler Brook to Accelerate Growth

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tower MSA Partners (“Tower”), a leading national provider of Medicare Secondary Payer (“MSP”) compliance technology and settlement services to self-insured enterprises, insurance carriers and third-party administrators, announced today that it received a significant growth investment from Ambler Brook.

Founded in 2011, Tower was launched with a vision to build a best-in-class integrated automation technology platform that simplifies MSP compliance, enhances the customer experience, and delivers measurable value to customers in a complex regulatory environment. Tower provides MSP services to national and global enterprises across industries, including Industrial, Manufacturing, Travel, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Hospitality and Retail.

“Ambler Brook’s investment will enable us to accelerate growth, invest further in providing a superior product that ensures full MSP compliance and delivers cost-effective claim settlements through the use of artificial intelligence and other automation technology and expands our team of clinical and compliance experts who provide an unmatched level of customer service,” said Kristine Dudley, Tower’s Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer.

“We are excited to partner with the Co-Founders of Tower and the entire management team in this next phase of growth and innovation for the business. We identified Tower as part of our effort to find founder-owned businesses at the intersection of several investment themes, including cost containment, providers of mission-critical compliance solutions and automation technology,” said Kearney Shanahan, Managing Partner of Ambler Brook.

“The team has built a best-in-class MSP compliance solution that delivers a clear value proposition, commands a very loyal customer base and is highly scalable as the Tower management team executes on a growth-focused value creation plan,” added Stephen Sahlman, Managing Partner of Ambler Brook.

Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP served as legal advisor to Ambler Brook. Harbor View Advisors served as financial advisor and Trenam served as legal advisor to Tower MSA on the transaction. Eagle Private Capital and Resolute Capital Partners provided debt financing and a minority equity co-investment alongside Ambler Brook. The investment closed in the fourth quarter of 2024.

About Tower MSA

Tower MSA Partners, LLC, a leading provider of Medicare Secondary Payer (“MSP”) compliance technology and services to the country’s largest self-insured enterprises, carriers and third-party administrators. Tower’s services include Section 111 Mandatory Insurer Reporting, conditional payment resolution, and Medicare Set-Aside optimization and preparation. Led by a management team with decades of regulatory and legal expertise, Tower’s automation suite enables it to provide industry-leading compliance and regulatory solutions to facilitate fast, compliant, and cost-effective savings for its clients. To learn more about Tower MSA Partners, please visit: https://towermsa.com/

About Ambler Brook

Ambler Brook is a thesis-oriented investment firm focused on investing in founder-owned Healthcare and B2B businesses. The firm partners with founders and management teams to build market leading businesses through the implementation of bespoke value creation initiatives that accelerate organic and M&A growth over the long-term in lower middle market businesses. Ambler Brook invests in both services and technology businesses with <$15M of EBITDA. To learn more about Ambler Brook, please visit: https://www.amblerbrook.com/