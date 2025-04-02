Clearco and Cavela Partner to Help Brands Navigate Tariffs Through Optimized Vendor Sourcing and Funding

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearco, the leader in non-dilutive growth capital solutions for high-potential ecommerce companies, today announced a strategic partnership with Cavela, the AI platform for ecommerce brands to automate product sourcing, cut production costs, and handle vendor communications. This collaboration is set to streamline ecommerce efficiency with suppliers while providing working capital to fund invoices and receipts* pertaining to these vendors.

Capital for improved vendor and manufacturing relationships in light of tariffs

Under the new partnership, Cavela’s customers will be able to leverage Clearco’s flexible funding solutions* directly for their manufacturing needs.

“Our mission at Clearco has always been to remove friction from growth for ecommerce entrepreneurs while enabling healthy margins,” notes Olivier Grinda, COO of Clearco. “By working directly with Cavela, we can ensure that ecommerce merchants can improve their vendor relationships, purchase bulk products, and pay their vendors in a timely fashion.”

Ecommerce merchants and brands will now be able to access capital quickly and efficiently and pay their Cavela-sourced manufacturers and vendors directly. In light of recent tariff announcements, it's more important than ever for businesses to streamline their sourcing operations and minimize operational costs.

“Partnering with Cavela is an exciting opportunity to fuel growth with smart, flexible funding and top-tier sourcing capabilities, which aligns with our vision for supporting our customers to streamline their manufacturing,” states Sam Bell, Partnerships Manager at Clearco. “Their ability to connect businesses with top-tier suppliers ensures we can maintain quality, optimize costs, and meet growing customer demand.”

How the Clearco and Cavela partnership benefits ecommerce brands

The Clearco and Cavela partnership helps ecommerce brands grow by streamlining product sourcing and production, with capital to scale.

“With tariffs on everyone’s radar, this partnership is timely,” says Anthony Sardain, CEO of Cavela. “We’re helping brands scale confidently and efficiently through these market shifts. In times of change, it’s crucial to conserve production costs, and that’s exactly what we unlock.”

Core benefits of the partnership include:

Integrated Solutions: Ecommerce brands using Cavela will enjoy streamlined access to Clearco’s funding for their manufacturers, with capital availability determined by robust, data-backed performance metrics.*

Ecommerce brands using Cavela will enjoy streamlined access to Clearco’s funding for their manufacturers, with capital availability determined by robust, data-backed performance metrics.* Accelerated Growth: The collaboration removes traditional funding barriers, allowing brands to rapidly scale operations, invest in marketing, and drive customer engagement without diluting ownership while also allowing sourcing for the best manufacturers.

The collaboration removes traditional funding barriers, allowing brands to rapidly scale operations, invest in marketing, and drive customer engagement without diluting ownership while also allowing sourcing for the best manufacturers. Broader Supplier Access: Combining Cavela's private network of over 200,000 suppliers across 40 countries with the leverage of Clearco funding, brands gain access to a broader range of supplier capabilities to meet their unique production needs.

Combining Cavela's private network of over 200,000 suppliers across 40 countries with the leverage of Clearco funding, brands gain access to a broader range of supplier capabilities to meet their unique production needs. Margin Management: Maintaining strong margins is critical, especially with tariffs impacting costs. Cavela helps brands reduce production costs by up to 40%, while Clearco funding gives them the leverage to secure better control over pricing and margins.

*All funding is subject to diligence.

About Clearco

Clearco provides ecommerce brands with working capital to fund invoices and receipts for inventory, marketing spend, and more. Manage cash flow and increase revenue with predictable, controllable, and scalable funding. Companies that work with ecommerce merchants partner with Clearco to enable funding directly for their services or products or to better support their brands. Partners include marketplaces, brokers and financial experts, marketing and professional services agencies, suppliers and vendors, as well as software solution providers. The formal partner channel is a reciprocal program that provides value to ecommerce merchants in the Clearco ecosystem. To learn more about Clearco’s partner program, visit clear.co/partners.

About Cavela

Cavela is the world’s first virtual sourcing agent that helps brands find the best manufacturer to make their products. Cavela leverages AI to automate matching, engagement, and negotiation with over 200,000 premium manufacturers across 40+ countries. Using Cavela, brands can source any custom product at 40% lower production cost while reducing sourcing time and effort by 95% compared to status quo. To learn more, visit cavela.com.