Arrow Electronics and Ohmite Announce Strategic Distribution Agreement

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) and Ohmite have established a distribution agreement that will expand the reach of Ohmite’s power resistor solutions to Arrow’s global customer base. This arrangement will enable customers to purchase Ohmite’s components through Arrow.

Ohmite is a manufacturer of power resistors, celebrating their 100th anniversary in 2025. Providing solutions for industries including transportation, industrial, energy and aerospace, Ohmite manufactures a range of resistors, including high power, high voltage, current sense, and surge resistors.

The company also offers load banks, rheostats, power controls, heatsinks, and capacitors. In addition to standard products, Ohmite’s custom solutions meet specific customer needs.

Aiden Mitchell, senior vice president global supplier management from Arrow Electronics said, “This new arrangement with Ohmite is consistent with our commitment to offering a comprehensive range of electronic components to our customers. The addition of Ohmite's resistor products continues to allow us to meet consumer demands through the expansion of the product offerings available to our customers.”

Greg Pace, CEO of Ohmite said, “As Ohmite is in its 100th year, we continue to grow and extend our reach globally by working with Arrow Electronics. The addition of Arrow Electronics to our distribution channel completes a very nice reorganization focusing on the new products we manufacture, the legacy products we are famous for, and our custom solution capabilities.”

Ohmite products are already available via Arrow’s website: https://www.arrow.com/en/manufacturers/ohmite

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With global 2024 sales of $28 billion, Arrow’s portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow.com.