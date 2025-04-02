Glean and Internet2 Join Forces to Help Higher Education and Research Institutions Navigate the Next Wave of AI Innovation

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Work AI leader Glean today announced a new collaboration with Internet2, a non-profit, member-driven consortium delivering advanced technology initiatives to support research and education. By joining as an Internet2 industry member and participating in the consortium’s Cloud Scorecard, Glean brings the power of its enterprise-grade search, AI assistant, and agent-building capabilities to Internet2’s 500+ member organizations, helping administrators, teachers, and students to discover, analyze, and take action on both internal institutional knowledge and external web data.

Today’s universities and research centers face growing complexity in their digital environments - managing a proliferation of systems, tools, and content that often results in fragmented knowledge and disconnected experiences. Faculty and students struggle to locate curriculum materials, while departments like admissions lack a centralized, streamlined way to access information. Meanwhile, students now expect AI-powered support across admissions, campus life, and coursework, and administrators are turning to AI agents to improve student services and ease staff workloads.

Designed to meet these challenges head on, Glean’s Work AI platform enables institutions to enhance the teaching, learning, and administrative experience, to ensure equitable access to information, to streamline operations, and to modernize how knowledge is discovered, analyzed, and used for impactful work.

“Higher education is a powerful engine for innovation and impact,” said Jim Van Voorhis, VP, SLED at Glean. “By joining forces with Internet2, Glean is not only accelerating access to critical knowledge across campuses with AI - we’re also seeding the future of work by empowering today’s students, faculty, and researchers with the tools they need to succeed.”

By joining the Internet2 community, Glean gains access to a trusted ecosystem of technology providers committed to supporting higher education’s evolving needs - ensuring seamless integration without compromising security, privacy, or compliance. Participation in the Internet2 Cloud Scorecard further demonstrates Glean’s commitment to aligning with the most relevant community standards for research and education institutions.

“The community depends on trusted, forward-looking solutions that meet the unique needs of research and education,” said Sean O’Brien, Associate Vice President for NET+ Cloud Services at Internet2. “We’re pleased to welcome Glean as part of the Internet2 community and a participant in the Cloud Scorecard, and we look forward to their collaboration in supporting institutions as they explore the role of AI-powered technologies in advancing teaching, learning, and discovery.”

About Internet2® • https://internet2.edu

Internet2® is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation’s leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 serves 337 U.S. universities, 58 government agencies, 46 regional and state education networks and through them supports more than 80,000 community anchor institutions, over 1,000 InCommon participants, 60 leading corporations working with our community, and 70 national research and education network operators that represent more than 100 countries.

Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research and community service missions. Internet2’s core infrastructure components include the nation’s largest and fastest research and education network that was built to deliver advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by the community-developed trust and identity framework.

For more information, visit https://internet2.edu.

About Glean

Glean is the Work AI platform that helps everyone work smarter with AI. Glean Assistant gives every employee a powerful enterprise AI assistant that connects to and understands company data and internet data, and Glean Agents empowers everyone to create, use, and manage AI agents using natural language. Powered by Glean’s search and agentic reasoning engine, Glean’s agents automate work across the organization at scale, while ensuring permissions enforcement, full referenceability, governance, and security. With over 100 connectors, LLM choice, APIs for customization, and no need for costly professional services, Glean delivers scalable, turnkey implementation of a complex AI ecosystem on one centralized platform.

