flyExclusive Announces Major Champion and Six-Time PGA Tour Winner Lucas Glover as Golf Ambassador

As Golf Ambassador and a member of flyExclusive’s Jet Club, Glover will proudly represent the Company as he competes in the Masters Tournament beginning April 10 at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

“We are thrilled to have Lucas on board as our first Golf Ambassador,” said flyExclusive Founder and CEO Jim Segrave. “At flyExclusive we operate as team of humble professionals and we think that Lucas personifies that mindset. He has been a dedicated and humble professional throughout his career, managing all the pressures that accompany being an elite athlete with class. We’re honored to have him as both a customer and brand ambassador and we look forward to cheering him on throughout the Masters Tournament and beyond.”

Glover, 45, is having another great season on the PGATour. He is coming off of consecutive top eight finishes, including a third-place tie at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida. He currently ranks 14th in the FedExCup standings, is No. 29 in the Official World Golf Ranking and was part of the Atlanta Drive Golf Club team that won the championship of the inaugural season of TGL, Tiger Woods’ indoor simulator golf league based in South Florida. Glover will make his 11th appearance in the Masters next week.

“I am honored and excited to be the first golfer to partner with flyExclusive,” Glover said. “They are a forward-thinking company committed to being the best at what they do. I look forward to working with them as we both continue to chase excellence in our respective fields.”

Glover has won six times in his PGA Tour career, including the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black in New York. A three-time All-American at Clemson University, Glover turned professional in 2001 and collected his first PGA Tour victory four years later. Just two years ago he won in consecutive weeks at the Wyndham Championship and the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs. Glover has made 553 PGA Tour starts, has made 358 cuts and recorded 66 top 10 finishes.

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive is a vertically integrated, FAA-certificated air carrier providing private jet experiences by offering customers a choice of on-demand charter, Jet Club, and fractional ownership services to destinations across the globe. flyExclusive has one of the world’s largest fleets of Cessna Citation aircraft, and it operates a combined total of approximately 100 jets, ranging from light to large cabin sizes. The company manages all aspects of the customer experience, ensuring that every flight is on a modern, comfortable, and safe aircraft. flyExclusive’s in-house repair station, aircraft paint, cabin interior renovation, and avionics installation capabilities, are all provided from its campus headquarters in Kinston, North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.flyexclusive.com.