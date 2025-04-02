RLI Transportation Announces Partnership With TruckerCloud

PEORIA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Transportation, a division of RLI Insurance Company, has announced a partnership with TruckerCloud, a leading technology company specializing in onboard camera and telematics data integration.

Managing risk and improving fleet safety is a high priority for our customers. Share

This partnership will provide RLI Transportation with a unified telematics insights solution, enabling the development of more proactive and personalized safety and risk management programs for RLI commercial transportation customers.

“Managing risk and improving fleet safety is a high priority for our customers,” said Jamie Wilson, RLI Transportation, Assistant Vice President of Loss Control. “Our partnership with TruckerCloud will deliver greater value for insureds through an easier data-sharing experience. It will also provide the Loss Control team with data-driven insights and enhanced risk management tools that can help improve insured safety and prevent costly losses.”

TruckerCloud CEO Spencer Mitchell said “RLI has built a strong reputation for innovation in commercial transportation insurance. We’re thrilled to partner with a company that shares our passion for innovation in the transportation insurance industry.”

RLI Transportation is a full-service provider of insurance coverage and risk management solutions for truck, public auto and commercial auto customers. Learn more about RLI Transportation at rlitransportation.com.

About RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 50 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 29 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit rlicorp.com.

About TruckerCloud

TruckerCloud is the leading telematics data platform for commercial auto insurance. With seamless integrations to 60+ Electronic Logging Device (ELD) and camera systems, TruckerCloud enables insurers to launch telematics-based programs in turnkey fashion. The TruckerCloud platform is tailored for the commercial auto insurance industry, providing tools for enhanced risk assessment, streamlined claims reporting and more effective loss control. Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology, TruckerCloud is transforming the commercial trucking industry with greater transparency, efficiency and data-driven decision-making. To learn more about TruckerCloud, visit truckercloud.com.