Tekion Named as an Approved Toyota SmartPath/MONOGRAM CRM Provider, Expanding Dealer Options

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tekion, innovator of the first cloud-native platform serving the entire automotive retail ecosystem, today announced its latest integration with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA).

With this approval, Toyota and Lexus dealers in the United States can now select Tekion’s Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) as their Customer Relationship Management (CRM) provider operating within the SmartPath / MONOGRAM digital retail program.

ARC is a comprehensive, cloud-native platform that includes retail, service, parts, accounting, customer relationship management, analytics and more in one seamless platform to help elevate and materially improve an auto retailer’s end-to-end operations. Powered by AI, Tekion’s CRM unifies data, streamlines processes and delivers best-in-class experiences, enabling dealers to increase profitability and customer retention.

“Tekion’s CRM brings simplicity and intelligence to dealership operations, perfectly aligning with Toyota’s SmartPath vision,” said George Kang, EVP, Partner and OEM Solutions. “By streamlining workflows and centralizing customer data, we help dealers spend less time managing systems and more time building meaningful customer relationships.”

To learn more about Tekion and its continued partnership with Toyota, visit https://go.tekion.com/toyota-dealers.

About SmartPath/MONOGRAM

Toyota’s SmartPath and Lexus’ MONOGRAM digital retail solution empowers consumers to be in control of their buying experience, every step of the way. Customers can browse real-time dealer new & used inventory, compare pricing, and customize their payment options — all from the comfort of their home or on-the-go. The information is seamlessly synced between the SmartPath/Monogram Digital Retail tool and the CRM so the dealer receives real-time information along the customer’s purchasing experience.

About Tekion

Positively disrupting an industry that has not seen disruption in over 50 years, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive platform that includes the revolutionary Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and other large automotive enterprises and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Tekion connects the entire spectrum of the automotive retail ecosystem through one seamless platform. The transformative platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, Tekion is enabling the best automotive retail experiences ever. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.