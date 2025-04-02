Porter Airlines expands aircraft maintenance operations with Halifax hangar

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Porter Airlines is expanding its maintenance operations by leasing a 20,000 sq. ft. hangar at Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ). This investment reinforces Porter’s growing presence in Halifax, and strengthens the airline’s commitment to operational reliability and efficiency as it expands across North America.

The facility will provide dedicated maintenance capacity for Porter’s Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 fleets, enhancing service standards and reliability for passengers. The new facility will create job opportunities for the local aviation community, including Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AMEs) and material handlers.

“Porter is making strategic investments to support our continued growth and provide the best service to our customers,” said Kent Woodside, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Porter Airlines. “Halifax is an important part of our network, and this hangar provides a dedicated location to maintain our fleet, while creating rewarding careers within the community.”

The Halifax facility will complement Porter’s existing maintenance operations in multiple locations, providing additional capacity across its network to support fleet expansion and service reliability.

Porter has a strong and growing presence at Halifax Stanfield, serving as an important hub in the network. The airline operates 30 daily flights on seven routes this summer, connecting Halifax to key destinations across North America.

For more information about Porter’s presence in Halifax, visit: flyporter.com/book-flights/where-we-fly/route-map

