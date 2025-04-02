Fujifilm and SumnerOne Partner in Delivering Production and Industrial Print Solutions

HANOVER PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Business Innovation Division, announced today that it has partnered with St. Louis-based SumnerOne, a leading business technology solutions provider, as its first North American dealer partner focused on the FUJIFILM REVORIA PRESS™ and FUJIFILM ACUITY™ Wide Format Inkjet print solutions. SumnerOne will also be offering Fujifilm’s printbar products for integrated inkjet and FUJIFILM JPRESS B2 and CF inkjet solutions through its wholly owned subsidiary, Production Print Solutions (PPS), as part of this collaboration.

“Business innovation is one of Fujifilm’s core pillars, as print plays a critical role in our world,” said Yuji Oki, general manager of FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Business Innovation Division. “Expanding our production and industrial print market share with a strategic partner such as SumnerOne and Production Print Solutions (PPS) is a natural next step to best serve our customers, not to mention a critical piece of the overall evolution of our business.”

Through its partnership with Fujifilm, SumnerOne and PPS will offer the following Fujifilm products:

FUJIFILM REVORIA PRESS™ Line

Fujifilm's REVORIA PRESS digital toner press technology offers advanced digital printing solutions, featuring high-resolution output, versatile media handling and finishing capabilities. Its state-of-the art platform provides advanced automation, integrated CMYK+ printing capabilities, and benchmark image quality and productivity allowing businesses to expand their offerings, reduce turnaround times, and improve overall customer satisfaction.

FUJIFILM ACUITY™ Line

The FUJIFILM ACUITY line is a series of mid-range to premium-range advanced large-format UV flatbed and Hybrid printers known for reliability and producing stunning, detailed prints on a wide range of rigid and flexible substrates, making them ideal for signage, displays, packaging, and other industrial applications. The FUJIFILM ACUITY line offers features such as high-speed printing, white ink capability, and advanced media handling systems, enabling them to produce complex and multi-layer print jobs efficiently.

FUJIFILM J PRESS Line

The FUJIFILM J PRESS line, including both the J Press 750HS B2 sheet-fed inkjet and the new J Press 1160CFG roll-fed inkjet, are particularly well-suited for a variety of applications across many markets. The J Press series combines the benefits of digital printing with the robust capabilities of traditional offset presses and are renowned for their exceptional print quality. Enabled by Fujifilm's proprietary technology and high-performance Vividia aqueous pigment inks, which deliver vibrant colors, excellent sharpness, and smooth gradations. Key features of the FUJIFILM J Press line include precise color consistency, high resolution, and the ability to print on a wide range of paper stocks.

FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions

Fujifilm offers a range of inkjet printbar products that can be integrated into other equipment and processes to add inkjet printing capability. The result can be a hybrid analog/digital printing press or new digital printing capability in production lines not normally thought of as “printing,” such as food production and product manufacturing. Fujifilm has a range of products for inkjet integration including the ultra-compact Mini 4300, the scalable 42K Printbar System, and a four-color option called the 12K Printbar System. Also, legacy continuous inkjet printbars for direct mail and transactional printing can be replaced with the 42X Printbar System designed specifically for easy transition from older add-on technologies.

“As part of SumnerOne’s broad service offering, our recent acquisition of PPS enables customers to maximize the investment they have made in their Fujifilm print solutions,” said Edmund Sumner, co-president of SumnerOne. “PPS has a broad network of service locations where over 70 highly skilled service technicians are supporting specialized, high-volume continuous feed systems and complex finishing setups involving tailored print head solutions. This service approach is highly targeted to the complex print manufacturing needs of clients operating in very high-volume sectors.”

By partnering with Fujifilm, SumnerOne broadens its production mono and color offerings, as well as wide format inkjet solutions , while enabling PPS to offer a comprehensive portfolio of advanced industrial print solutions designed specifically for ultra high-volume production customers including B2, roll fed and hybrid digital/analog solutions with integrated inkjet printbars d for cases where inkjet presses simply won’t fit. For the initial part of the Fujifilm and SumnerOne/PPS partnership, both companies will closely collaborate on inkjet solutions in the B2 and continuous feed arena.

“We’re very excited to partner with Fujifilm on this critical strategic initiative, as we have seen the success that Fujifilm’s production and industrial print solutions have had across the world,” said Liz Sumner, Co-President of SumnerOne. “With the service prowess of PPS in high-volume production and industrial print, this collaboration makes the three complementary organizations a truly unique synthesis of best-in-class innovation, customer-centricity and dedication to service. I think it’s an ideal partnership for all involved.”

To celebrate their new partnership, Fujifilm and SumnerOne will be cohosting their first production print and industrial print open house at Fujifilm’s Graphics Innovation Hub within its North American headquarters in Hanover Park, Illinois, on April 8 and 9, 2025. Fujifilm’s full line of production and industrial print solutions will be showcased to SumnerOne/PPS’s elite production and industrial print clients

For more information on Fujifilm’s print solutions, visit https://print-us.fujifilm.com/. For more information on SumnerOne’s print service solutions, visit https://www.sumnerone.com/.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of six operating divisions. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including silver halide consumables; inkjet consumables; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products fulfillment; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX line of instant cameras, smartphone printers, instant film, and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets its GFX System and X Series lines of mirrorless digital cameras, lenses, and accessories to provide a variety of content creation solutions for both still and moving imagery. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Business Innovation Division utilizes its extensive industry knowledge to develop fully supported traditional and digital print solutions for industries including commercial print, wide format, and packaging with its comprehensive line of digital inkjet presses, production toner printers, and software. The Industrial Products Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies including data storage tape products, including OEM and FUJIFILM Ultrium LTO cartridges, desalination solutions, microfilters and gas separation membranes. The Non-Destructive Testing Division delivers radiography solutions to ensure high accuracy inspection of transportation infrastructure, and assets within aerospace, and oil and gas industries.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

About SumnerOne

SumnerOne proudly serves Midwest businesses across Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, offering comprehensive solutions that bring equipment, processes and ongoing service together in managed print, digital inkjet and toner production & industrial print, wide format, managed IT services, and more. As a family-owned company, SumnerOne has been committed to delivering best-in-industry service with a local touch for the past 70 years. Under the corporate tagline “The one place where everything works”, SumnerOne helps businesses enhance productivity and enable information to flow freely and securely by getting more from their investments in office and production print technology, digital data management, and IT. Learn more at www.sumnerone.com.

About Production Print Solutions (PPS)

Production Print Solutions (PPS) is the nation’s largest independent service provider dedicated exclusively to production print. With over 100 years of combined industry expertise and a service-first philosophy, PPS delivers unmatched multi-platform support across digital, inkjet, and wide format technologies.

Our OEM-trained technicians and consultative approach ensure tailored, high-volume solutions that optimize every stage of the print process—from pre-press to post-production. With access to best-in-class technologies from Fujifilm, Canon, Kyocera, and Konica Minolta, we deliver brand-agnostic recommendations that align with your goals.

Headquartered in Laurel, MD, PPS supports customers nationwide with 125+ site-stocking locations and 24/7 dispatch availability. We’re committed to driving uptime, lowering costs, and delivering flexible, sustainable solutions that grow with your business. Learn more at www.productionprintsolutions.com.

