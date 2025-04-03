ACCELQ's Gen AI Offering Sets Itself Apart

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACCELQ, a leader in AI-powered test automation for enterprise applications, today unveiled significant enhancements to its Autopilot offering. Built on a sophisticated AI agent architecture, Autopilot sets a new benchmark for true autonomous testing—moving far beyond the surface-level Gen AI wrappers flooding today's market.

Autopilot marks a significant evolution in test automation, functioning as an enterprise-grade AI agent that learns the application under test and generates fully executable test cases from the outset.

"With ACCELQ Autopilot, we have embarked on an ambitious journey to deliver agile testing with autonomous test automation that adapts to application changes. Autopilot is self-driven, and leverages AI for execution resilience focused on boosting productivity and accelerating time to market for software applications," said Mahendra Alladi, CEO of ACCELQ.

Designed to address modern QA challenges, Autopilot spans the full testing lifecycle—from intelligent test case generation to validations, change management, maintenance, and results analysis. Its AI-driven approach ensures end-to-end coverage across platforms and technologies, eliminating the need for manual intervention at every step.

"In today's Gen AI landscape, many solutions claim to revolutionize testing but merely generate code snippets that create more problems than they solve," said Guljeet Nagpaul, Chief of Products at ACCELQ. "Autopilot's agentic approach leverages our modular design to create automation that truly scales and adapts to your changing applications."

Autopilot's self-healing capabilities automatically adjust to changes in application UI and behavior—making it especially valuable in fast-paced, agile environments. Early adopters are already reporting a 65% reduction in test creation time and an 80% decrease in maintenance effort, enabling teams to shift focus from repetitive tasks to high-value strategic work.

"Autonomous automation with Gen AI at its best—ACCELQ Autopilot delivers accuracy, adaptability, and scalability all in one! It is extremely impressive and exceeds my expectations! The team at ACCELQ never fails to wow!" said Stephen Csiza, Principal QA Engineer at a leading Health Insurance Company.

About ACCELQ:

ACCELQ is the leading AI-powered codeless test automation platform, enabling unified automation for web, mobile, API, database, and enterprise apps. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, ACCELQ drives faster, smarter quality assurance.