Three Link Solutions Named Workday Services Partner

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Three Link Solutions (Three Link), a leading provider in deploying and optimizing Workday solutions, today announced a new partnership agreement with Workday, Inc., the AI platform for managing people and money.

"Leveraging our extensive functional, technical, and processing expertise as a Workday Services Partner, we empower companies to transform and modernize their systems." Share

Since its founding in 2017, Three Link Solutions offers a full spectrum of services including staff augmentation, project management, and advisory services for Workday deployments. With a team of over 1,500 consultants, the company supports a diverse clientele ranging from large enterprises to SMBs, helping them enhance their Workday investment to drive business growth and operational modernization. A key feature of Three Link’s service is the Implementation Acceleration Program, specially designed for rapid deployment through Workday’s Launch Now offering. This program is particularly beneficial for SMBs aiming to quickly achieve enterprise-level efficiency.

Companies who leverage Three Link’s proficiency to implement Workday are better positioned to expand their operations, and update their systems effectively. Three Link’s comprehensive services cover the entire Workday suite—including Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), Workday Payroll, Workday Financial Management, and Workday Supply Chain Management (SCM)—backed by teams with deep industry-specific expertise in areas such as healthcare, education, and public services. This tailored support facilitates successful initial Workday deployments and ongoing enhancements that align with the unique needs of each client.

As a Workday Services Partner, Three Link supports its Workday clients by providing full deployment services across the Workday platform in addition to supporting clients throughout their entire life cycle on Workday. This includes assisting Three Link clients across a wide range of implementation and support offerings, from evaluation, design, configuration and testing to managing Workday’s releases, which help clients better prioritize their resources, time and energy to capture business value faster.

"Leveraging our extensive functional, technical, and processing expertise as a Workday Services Partner, we empower companies to transform and modernize their systems. This not only enhances their business processes and data but also delivers significant value to a company’s employees, vendors, and clients," said Greg Knowlton, Founding Partner of Three Link. "Our goal is to help businesses maximize their Workday investment. In essence, we are addressing our clients' increasingly complex needs while supporting Workday's mission to enable enterprises of all sizes to build better businesses."

About Three Link Solutions

Three Link Solutions is singularly focused on our clients’ Workday success through a full array of professional services delivered by high-quality, vetted Workday consultants. With Three Link, Workday customers can unlock the full value and productivity from their Workday investment. Led by industry veterans, Three Link is a certified Workday Services Partner, Staffing Partner, and Advisory Partner. Three Link sources top talent to give Workday customers expert consultants for their unique needs through planned engagement or for business continuity through a pay-as-you-go model. Through the entire Workday lifecycle, Three Link provides a customized, seamless transition of your finance, HR, planning, and supply chain operations to Workday. Link up today at threelink.com.