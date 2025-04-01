Gilbarco Veeder-Root and W. Capra Announce Technology Lab Partnership

GREENSBORO, N.C. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a Vontier company and global leader in forecourt solutions, announced today a strategic partnership with W. Capra, a leader in end-to-end consulting to the convenience retail industry. Gilbarco Veeder-Root will be using W. Capra to provide best-in-class technology lab services to support seamless software testing and release cycles, certifications, new product testing, troubleshooting and field rollouts.

"We at W. Capra are beyond excited to work with the Gilbarco Veeder-Root team to help them, the industry, and their end customers achieve the greatest success possible with their technology. Our years of experience will only add to the ability for seamless rollouts, implementations, certifications, and rapid troubleshooting” said Matt Beale, Partner at W. Capra. Beale added, “The complexities of retail in the United States know no bounds, and the team at W. Capra has experience unraveling all of those complexities across myriad ecosystems.”

“Our customers are continually asking us to help them unlock revenue, reduce complexity and improve productivity,” added Dave Coombe, President of Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “We’re proud of the integrated partnership ecosystem we’ve developed around our technology solutions to deliver enhanced value to our customers. Adding a partnership with W. Capra will help our customers achieve their goals faster and more efficiently with our technologies.”

The partnership marks a significant step forward in enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency for retailers. As the industry continues to evolve, this collaboration positions both companies at the forefront of payment technology innovation.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root:

Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a Vontier business, is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, tank gauges and fleet management systems. For more information, please visit: www.gilbarco.com.

About W. Capra

W. Capra is the premier end-to-end consulting and services business – driving high impact customer-first business transformation – from high level strategy through implementation in every vertical served. Leveraging our breadth of industry expertise and innovative thought leadership, we collaborate with our clients to optimize operations, enhance consumer experiences, minimize risk, and achieve strategic business goals. As industry and technology evolve, so does our expertise and drive – and that keeps us at the cutting edge as we help clients navigate the complexities of today’s technology ecosystem and prepare for the new opportunities of tomorrow. To find out more about W. Capra, visit www.wcapra.com.