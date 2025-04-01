46 Labs Joins the West End Association, Signaling Commitment to Community and Innovation in Historic Dallas District

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The West End Association and 46 Labs today announced that 46 Labs has joined the association as its newest member, reinforcing the company’s commitment to community involvement and innovation in Dallas. The news follows 46 Labs' recent relocation to a newly renovated, 25,000-square-foot headquarters at 603 Munger Ave—formerly the Sam’s Club Innovation Center—cementing its presence in the heart of the West End Historic District.

Founded in 2012, 46 Labs delivers global communications management solutions for large enterprises and telecommunications carriers. The move to Dallas’ West End aligns with the company’s mission of modernizing legacy infrastructure while supporting the revitalization of one of the city’s most storied neighborhoods.

“We’re thrilled to officially welcome 46 Labs to the West End Association,” said Phillip G. Honoré, Executive Director and President of the West End Association. “Their leadership in connectivity and technology—paired with their clear enthusiasm for supporting our local community—makes them an ideal partner in our ongoing mission to preserve the West End’s historic character while advancing its role as a center for innovation.”

As a member of the association, 46 Labs will actively engage with initiatives focused on boosting the region and driving community and growth within the district. The West End Association plays a key role in shaping the district’s future through its partnerships within the city, including Downtown Dallas Inc., Visit Dallas, and a wide network of business and cultural stakeholders.

“Dallas is home for us—and the West End, in particular, is an important part of our company’s journey,” said Trevor Francis, CEO of 46 Labs. “Joining the West End Association is a natural next step as we expand our investment in this district. We’re excited to play a hands-on role in helping this area thrive.”

About 46 Labs, LLC

46 Labs is a global business communications company dedicated to transforming the way businesses manage their connectivity infrastructure. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, 46 Labs offers innovative solutions that unify complex communications infrastructures. Their flagship product, the Peeredge Orchestration Platform, provides scalable voice and messaging management services to hundreds of global carriers and Fortune 500 companies daily. Committed to upgrading business communications on a global scale, 46 Labs continues to replace outdated critical infrastructure and legacy systems, enabling carriers and large enterprises to operate with advanced levels of clarity. For more information, visit www.46labs.com.

About The West End Association

The West End Association is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization. WEA is dedicated to the preservation and development of the historic district. It works to enhance the area through public safety improvements, marketing, and promotion. Its mission is to interface and engage with property owners, business owners, residents, and the City of Dallas to improve the district and aid its growth.