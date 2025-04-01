-

Scigeniq Accelerates Time to Value with 3-Month ValGenesis VLMS Implementation

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ValGenesis Inc., a leading provider of enterprise validation lifecycle management solutions, announced that Scigeniq has successfully implemented ValGenesis VLMS 5.0, modernizing its qualification and validation processes. As a life sciences technology and consulting firm specializing in compliance solutions, Scigeniq adopted VLMS to streamline internal processes and strengthen its ability to support clients transitioning to digital validation. The rapid implementation underscores the solution’s ability to accelerate digital validation transformation.

"ValGenesis VLMS enhances efficiency, improves data accessibility, and ensures secure, long-term storage, enabling a fully paperless environment," said Abdullah Othman, chief quality and product officer at Scigeniq.

Scigeniq's decision to adopt ValGenesis VLMS was driven by the need to overcome challenges with labor-intensive paper-based documentation, limited data accessibility, and inefficient storage. Now, consolidating all qualification and validation activities into a single platform streamlines processes and simplifies compliance with 21 CFR Part 11 and ALCOA+ principles.

"Moving to a digital validation platform was a key milestone for us,” said Abdullah Othman, chief quality and product officer at Scigeniq. "ValGenesis VLMS enhances efficiency, improves data accessibility, and ensures secure, long-term storage, enabling a fully paperless environment. Partnering with ValGenesis strengthens our capabilities and allows us to deliver advanced digital validation solutions to our clients without the need for in-house development."

As a ValGenesis strategic partner, Scigeniq took an active role in data setup and configuration, gaining deep expertise with the system from the start. This hands-on approach ensured a smooth deployment and positioned Scigeniq to fully leverage the system’s capabilities for both its own operations and the clients it supports.

Bo Olsen, ValGenesis’ senior vice president of partners, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Scigeniq on this successful implementation. Their proactive approach and collaborative spirit were key to achieving a rapid, effective deployment. This project highlights their commitment to operational excellence and demonstrates how ValGenesis VLMS accelerates digital validation and shortens time to value."

ABOUT SCIGENIQ

Scigeniq empowers life sciences companies to modernize and transform with integrated advisory services and world-class software solutions. Committed to driving dramatic improvements in quality, regulatory, and content management, Scigeniq provides comprehensive services, from planning to training, maximizing the impact of every implementation. The company’s team of experts, with decades of experience at leading pharma companies, brings best practices and a pragmatic approach to every project. For more information, visit https://scigeniq.com/.

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that is a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life sciences companies. ValGenesis Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com.

