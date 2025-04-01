KBRA Assigns A+ Rating, Stable Outlook to Allegheny County Airport Authority (Pittsburgh International Airport) Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2025A (AMT) and Airport Revenue Bonds Series 2025B (Federally Taxable)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of A+ with a Stable Outlook to the Allegheny County Airport Authority, PA (Pittsburgh International Airport) Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2025A (AMT) and Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2025B (Federally Taxable), and affirms the A+ rating and Stable Outlook on outstanding Airport Revenue Bonds.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating was assigned because of the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

ACAA’s proactive leadership team is focused on maintaining competitive airline costs by maximizing non-airline revenue sources, attaining operating efficiencies and maintaining expense controls.

An absence of airline concentration, the availability of unique non-aviation revenue sources which can be applied on a discretionary basis, and the origin and destination nature of Airport activity enhance operating and revenue stability.

Pittsburgh’s diversified regional economy benefits from a young, well-educated workforce, low unemployment, and expansion in strategic employment sectors. A lack of population growth somewhat offsets these positive demographics.

Credit Challenges

Projected leverage is very high. Debt metrics are expected to remain elevated throughout the 2025-2030 forecast period.

A rising CPE could discourage service expansion or retention, particularly for LCCs and ULCCs.

Certain revenues that may be deemed “Other Pledged Revenues” under the Master Trust Indenture, including revenues from gas drilling and various grant programs, have proven to be volatile.

The Authority is expected to remain heavily reliant on non-operating revenues, including Gaming Act Revenues, Gas Drilling Revenues and Federal and State grants.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Recognition of anticipated operating cost savings and maintenance of manageable airline costs.

Full recovery in enplanements and subsequent sustained growth that results in sound coverage margins (taking into consideration the residual nature of rates), and moderate airline costs.

For Downgrade

A lack of attainment of projected operating cost reductions, airline costs, or enplanement levels upon completion and operation of the TMP and ARP projects.

Though not anticipated, further escalation in TMP and ARP construction cost or project delays.

A pause or reversal in enplanement recovery, triggering significant increases in airline costs.

Issuance of additional debt without an identified source of repayment.

