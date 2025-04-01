2025 Q1 Business and Product Updates: YuJa Adds GenAI Capabilities and Expands Features Across its Cloud Platforms and Solutions for Regulated Sectors

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa, Inc. began the year with the launch of new generative AI accessibility solutions, including Enhanced Audio Descriptions and GenAI Video Quizzes, as well as expanded accessibility features and improved functionality across its portfolio of cloud-based platforms designed for regulated sector organizations.

“We’re committed to innovation that makes a difference for the institutions and organizations that use our products,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited to continue expanding digital compliance platforms and solutions for the regulated sector to meet their needs.”

Business and Customer Highlights

In Q1 2025, YuJa launched AI-Generated Enhanced Audio Descriptions as part of its GenAI Video PowerPack, which automatically generates detailed pause-and-play audio descriptions for video content, helping institutions and organizations comply with Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act. GenAI Video Quizzes also was introduced to the GenAI Video PowerPack.

The company established new partnerships with major institutions, such as UMass Boston, the University of Southern California, Texas A&M University, Texas Tech University, and Collège Boréal in Ontario.

Regional and community institutions also adopted YuJa solutions, including the University of West Florida, Rose State College, Joliet Junior College, Middle Tennessee State University, Charter Oak State University, St. Louis Community College, and others.

YuJa participated in the UK's Digifest 2025 conference in Birmingham and the 2025 Oklahoma Learning Innovations Summit.

Product Updates

YuJa made significant updates to its product offerings in Q1 2025, with a strong focus on AI integration, accessibility enhancements, and improved user experiences across platforms:

LMS Accessibility Products

The YuJa Panorama LMS Accessibility Platform received updates including a new marketplace of accessibility products, options to reorder the Alternative Formats Menu, and the ability to customize the DocHub Experience with default folders. YuJa Panorama also now has the option to treat images as decorative and improved document management capabilities.

received updates including a new marketplace of accessibility products, options to reorder the Alternative Formats Menu, and the ability to customize the DocHub Experience with default folders. YuJa Panorama also now has the option to treat images as decorative and improved document management capabilities. The YuJa AccessNotes Note-Taking Platform expanded functionality with support for sharing audio recordings, using external audio devices, importing images from web searches, and embedding articles in tags to describe complex concepts.

expanded functionality with support for sharing audio recordings, using external audio devices, importing images from web searches, and embedding articles in tags to describe complex concepts. The YuJa AutoPilot AI Remediation Module added capabilities to re-run scans to address newly flagged issues, revert changes from course scans, and download and edit templates for upload into Power BI for enhanced analytics.

added capabilities to re-run scans to address newly flagged issues, revert changes from course scans, and download and edit templates for upload into Power BI for enhanced analytics. The YuJa Structural Remediation Max Add-On introduced an option to automatically generate new tagged structures for PDF documents to improve document accessibility.

Video Products

The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform now allows customized Media Library Sidebars for consistent branding alignment, a reorganized sidebar prioritizing key sections, and options to specify Media Player language when linking or embedding videos.

now allows customized Media Library Sidebars for consistent branding alignment, a reorganized sidebar prioritizing key sections, and options to specify Media Player language when linking or embedding videos. The YuJa FeedbackFlow Assessment Platform enhanced its capabilities with options to create interactive assessments featuring video-based questions and responses, customize grading methods for individual questions, and embed assessments to LMS with Grade Book Sync.

enhanced its capabilities with options to create interactive assessments featuring video-based questions and responses, customize grading methods for individual questions, and embed assessments to LMS with Grade Book Sync. The YuJa Lecture Capture Portfolio saw improvements across its offerings, including a redesigned login page for Software Capture for PC that aligns with the Video Platform interface, improved screen reader compatibility, and integrated support for Kuando Busylight.

saw improvements across its offerings, including a redesigned login page for Software Capture for PC that aligns with the Video Platform interface, improved screen reader compatibility, and integrated support for Kuando Busylight. The GenAI Video PowerPack introduced time-saving features including GenAI Video Quizzes that analyze video content, create quiz questions, and place them at appropriate timestamps. Additional enhancements include auto-generated descriptions for video and audio files and AI-based enhanced audio descriptions.

Assessment Products

The YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform strengthened its AI detection capabilities for webcam recordings, simplified the test-taking experience on the Mobile Lockdown App, and added options to create registration windows for live proctoring sessions and proctoring guidelines for live proctors.

strengthened its AI detection capabilities for webcam recordings, simplified the test-taking experience on the Mobile Lockdown App, and added options to create registration windows for live proctoring sessions and proctoring guidelines for live proctors. The YuJa Engage Student Response System introduced a profanity filter to prevent offensive language in responses, added options to visually display mathematical equations with a LaTeX editor, and enabled the release of polls with unlimited response time. The platform also saw its poll-taking experience redesigned and updated grading experiences for polls and attendance.

Omnichannel Accessibility Products

The YuJa EqualGround Accessibility Governance Platform added functionality to organize web pages into groups for independent scanning, create teams for website management, customize severity levels of issues, and perform website crawls to locate new web pages for accessibility scanning.

added functionality to organize web pages into groups for independent scanning, create teams for website management, customize severity levels of issues, and perform website crawls to locate new web pages for accessibility scanning. The YuJa SmartSpeaker Vocalization Platform expanded its capabilities with options to instantly look up definitions for complex terms and translate content with AI-text recognition software. It also added support for reading content in D2L quizzes, more customization options, and report templates for presenting analytics in Power BI.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and compliance applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to deliver engaging and compliant media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Toronto, Canada. Learn more at www.yuja.com.