NUBURU Advances Joint Development Agreement to Innovate Laser Applications in Defense Sector

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU), a leader in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, is excited to announce the signing of a Joint-Pursuit Agreement (JPA) with a defense-tech company, marking a significant milestone in its strategic expansion into the defense sector. This agreement follows the successful completion of an initial 20% acquisition interest in a defense and security hub, announced on March 12, 2025.

This endeavor is expected to bolster NUBURU's engagement with its current defense-tech client portfolio, which comprises approximately 60 clients across seven countries including the USA, Italy, and UAE. With a robust backlog of orders totaling $309 million, and options for an additional $181 million, NUBURU aims to capitalize on these opportunities to accelerate its growth trajectory in critical industries.

As part of this JPA, NUBURU will integrate its assets—including expertise, experience, trade secrets, trademarks, and intellectual property related to laser technology—while the defense-tech company will contribute its deep-rooted knowledge in developing vehicles, equipment, and electronic systems suitable for heavy-duty applications within the defense industry. This synergistic collaboration aims to create advanced laser-tech-based products designed specifically for defense applications, ensuring that NUBURU retains ownership of all Developed Intellectual Property while granting the defense-tech company a perpetual, royalty-free license to utilize it.

Potential applications for the new products developed under this partnership include Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) for anti-drone measures and sophisticated Surveillance and Reconnaissance systems utilizing LIDAR technology.

“Our partnership with the undisclosed defense-tech company represents an exciting step forward in executing our comprehensive Transformation Plan,” said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman of NUBURU. “By leveraging our expertise in laser technology and the defense-tech company’s industry insights, we are positioned to streamline our offerings within this vital sector efficiently. This collaboration not only enhances our capabilities but also opens new avenues for growth, aligning perfectly with our vision to establish synergies across our acquisitions.”

Moreover, NUBURU plans to integrate cutting-edge advancements in artificial intelligence and robotic process automation into its operations together with innovative fintech platforms. The earlier announced partnership with COEPTIS' NexGenAI Affiliates Network and the strategic investment in Supply@ME Capital Plc exemplify this strategy, further enhancing NUBURU's ability to innovate within its marketing and B2B sales processes and optimizing its working capital needs by accessing to an innovative off-balance sheet solution, aimed at maintaining competitive inventory levels to support its businesses.

As NUBURU progresses in its acquisition strategy, it reiterates its commitment to providing innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of key sectors, specifically defense and security.

About NUBURU

NUBURU, Inc. was founded in 2015 as a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue laser technology that is transforming the speed and quality of laser-based manufacturing. Under its new management team led by Executive Chairman Alessandro Zamboni, NUBURU is executing a comprehensive growth and diversification strategy, expanding into complementary domains such as defense-tech, security, and operational resilience solutions. Headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, NUBURU is leveraging strategic partnerships and acquisitions to accelerate growth in high-value sectors. For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

