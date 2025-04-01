AUX AIR USA Expands in Northeast Through Strategic Partnership with Sales, Marketing & Service, Inc.

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AUX AIR USA, a subsidiary of global residential HVAC leader AUX, today announced a new representative sales partnership with Sales, Marketing & Service, Inc. (SMS) to expand its presence in the northeast region of the United States. Through this strategic partnership, SMS will accelerate AUX’s growth in the market, increasing visibility, promotion and sales of AUX’s full suite of HVAC solutions across the region.

The partnership officially launched at the start of 2025, and in just two months, SMS has secured distributor relationships and product orders across New England, reinforcing AUX’s momentum in the U.S. market.

The New England market is one of the most active regions for energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions, driven by government incentives, energy efficiency mandates and increasing demand for heat pumps. As the HVAC industry continues its transition toward electrification and sustainable heating solutions, AUX’s premium global brand and deep OEM expertise position it as a key player in the region’s ongoing shift toward energy-efficient home comfort solutions.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Expanded sales coverage in the northeast: SMS will represent AUX in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Exclusive regional representation: SMS is exclusively promoting AUX equipment in the region.

Enhanced market support: SMS will provide local expertise, sales training and customer service to distributors and contractors, helping drive adoption of AUX products.

Strong industry presence: With deep-rooted relationships in the New England HVAC market, SMS brings decades of experience and a trusted reputation among distributors and contractors.

“This partnership allows us to scale quickly in a key region where demand for heat pumps is growing rapidly,” said Kyle Korman, East Sales Manager at AUX AIR USA. “SMS brings deep industry knowledge and strong relationships in New England, a mature and highly active HVAC market. Their team acts as an extension of our own, ensuring distributors and contractors have the resources and support they need to bring high-efficiency heating and cooling solutions to more homeowners.”

“Our team has long standing relationships across the northeast, and we’re looking forward to working closely with distributors and contractors to expand access to high-efficiency heating and cooling solutions,” said David Stearns, President and Owner of SMS. “The demand for heat pump technology continues to grow, and AUX has the right mix of product availability, technical support and market expertise to help distributors meet that demand.”

The SMS partnership is part of AUX AIR USA’s broader growth strategy, which has seen rapid national expansion since entering the U.S. market in late 2024. In under a year, AUX has built strong distributor relationships across the country, stocked a full inventory of A2L-compliant products and solidified its position as a major player in the heat pump market.

For more information about AUX AIR USA, visit auxair.com/us.

About AUX AIR USA

AUX AIR USA, a subsidiary of the global HVAC leader AUX, brings smart comfort to homeowners with its portfolio of air conditioning systems. AUX’s solutions are engineered to provide superior performance and advanced features at a competitive price point, with simple, single-person installation and dedicated local support teams.

AUX, founded in 1986, has a presence in over 100 countries, backed by 30,000-plus global employees, six research and development centers, and 14 manufacturing bases around the globe. Committed to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, AUX continues to redefine the standards of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning worldwide. https://auxair.com/us