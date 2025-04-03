Rebellion Defense Announces Expansion of U.S. Navy Contract to Enhance Target Recognition

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rebellion Defense, a leading U.S. defense software company, today announced the expansion of its contract with the U.S. Navy to continue the critical work of enhancing target recognition and battlespace awareness capabilities.

“We look forward to delivering Iris capabilities in an operational environment and providing real mission value.” - Ben FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer at Rebellion Defense Share

This contract, awarded by the U.S. Navy Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) via Tradewinds CDAO (Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office), reaffirms the Navy’s confidence in Rebellion’s technology and unwavering commitment to defense and national security.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with the Navy,” says Ben FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer at Rebellion Defense. “This new phase allows us to build on our early momentum and close collaboration with the team at PEO IWS. We look forward to delivering Iris capabilities in an operational environment and providing real mission value.”

The original contract was awarded in March of last year. Rebellion was selected through a competitive process to deliver modular software capabilities that improve the accuracy and efficiency of target recognition systems. The successful execution of the initial contract phase has demonstrated significant advancements, ensuring Navy operations are equipped with the insights required to quickly track, anticipate and plan against maritime threats.

Rebellion’s Iris software provides advanced tracking, predictive analytics and adaptive planning for defense and national security missions. Iris is developed with a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) which aligns with PEO IWS’s efforts on the Integrated Combat System.

This partnership marks Rebellion’s third contract win with the Navy in the past year.

About Rebellion Defense

Rebellion Defense is a technology company developing advanced software to ensure mission-critical organizations stay ahead of emerging threats. Rebellion Defense brings together engineers who built commercial software products that transformed our way of life and defense experts who deeply understand the mission and stakes of national security. For more information, visit rebelliondefense.com and follow Rebellion Defense on LinkedIn and X, @RebellionDef.