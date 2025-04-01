Trackforce and Immix Partner to Integrate TrackTik for Enhanced Remote Guarding and Security Operations

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trackforce, a global leader in security workforce management software, and Immix, a global provider of commercial central station and remote SOC software for managed video and security services, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance remote guarding operations through advanced automation and seamless security event management.

The collaboration integrates Trackforce’s comprehensive front-line to back-office suite, TrackTik, with the Immix platform to create an industry-first automation framework, optimizing security operations centers (SOCs) and remote guarding service providers on a single platform.

“As security challenges evolve, organizations need smarter, more coordinated approaches to protecting people and property,” said Byron McDuffee, CEO of Trackforce. “Security teams are stretched thinner than ever, and the old ways of monitoring and dispatching don’t cut it anymore. By joining forces with Immix, we’re making it easier for security operations centers and remote guarding providers to react instantly, deploy resources efficiently, and keep people and property safer—without the bottlenecks of outdated, fragmented processes.”

By integrating Immix’s incident identification and triage capabilities with TrackTik’s dispatch and reporting functionality, the partnership enables security organizations to:

Automate Incident Response : Identify and process security events with minimal manual intervention.

: Identify and process security events with minimal manual intervention. Enhance Compliance & Reporting : Ensure compliance with regulatory and insurance requirements through structured reporting workflows.

: Ensure compliance with regulatory and insurance requirements through structured reporting workflows. Improve Operational Efficiency : Reduce response times and optimize security resource allocation across multiple sites.

: Reduce response times and optimize security resource allocation across multiple sites. Unify Security Operations: Provide a centralized command and control platform for SOCs, allowing teams to monitor and manage security events across disparate systems.

The security industry is undergoing a rapid transformation, with technology-driven solutions reshaping the way companies approach threat detection, analysis and response. As organizations face labor shortages, rising security risks, and growing regulatory demands, automation and integrated systems have become essential to scaling security operations efficiently.

“Immix is constantly seeking ways to improve those ‘last mile’ elements that often create challenges within our industry,” said Chris Brown, CEO of Immix. “This partnership creates a seamless automation solution that receives, processes, dispatches, and reports events all in one place. It’s a game-changer for remote guarding providers, ultimately enabling them to offer better, more proactive service to their clients.”

For more information about Trackforce and Immix, visit www.trackforce.com, www.tracktik.com, and www.immixprotect.com.

About Trackforce

Trackforce is dedicated to developing advanced solutions that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of security operations worldwide. Its commitment to delivering innovative web and mobile technology solutions is unwavering, as it constantly seeks to empower security professionals and streamline their operational challenges. For additional information, please visit https://www.trackforce.com.

About Immix

Immix is a global provider of software that improves the ability of commercial central stations, SOCs, control rooms and monitoring centers to manage and respond to security events as well as deliver a variety of video-centric managed services to customers. The software is deployed successfully across a wide array of environments servicing commercial, residential and enterprise markets. Immix supports the largest third-party product integration library in the industry, enabling ease of deployment and system administration for a broad spectrum of organizations across the globe. Immix® is UL Certified in the USA and BS8418 compliant in Europe.

For more information, visit www.immixprotect.com.

Follow Immix on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/immix-cs/