Frontgrade Gaisler lanceert nieuwe GRAIN-lijn en behaalt een SNSA-contract om de eerste energie-efficiënte neuromorfische AI voor ruimtetoepassingen te commercialiseren

Frontgrade Gaisler, a leading provider of radiation-hardened microprocessors for space missions, has launched its new Gaisler Research Artificial Intelligence NOEL-V (GRAIN) product line. The first GRAIN device to premiere – the Gr801 SoC – integrates Akida™ neuromorphic technology from BrainChip, the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI.