Laser Photonics Receives Order Through Grainger for Use by Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and material processing, announced today that it has received an order for a CleanTech Industrial Roughening Laser 3040 (CTIR-3040) through W.W. Grainger, Inc. Grainger, a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products with operations in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom, will supply this laser to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA).

MBTA is the public agency responsible for operating most public transportation services in Greater Boston, Mass., and parts of Rhode Island. The Authority manages subway, bus, commuter rail, ferry, and paratransit systems, along with their share of the 100 supporting parking lots and garages located near the subway, commuter rail and ferry stations that make up the MBTA transportation network.

“We are thrilled about working with MBTA and are happy to see our system continue to gain traction in the transportation market,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of LPC. “Our laser cleaning technology provides professionals with an efficient solution for corrosion control, coating removal and the preservation of critical infrastructure.”

The LPC CTIR-3040 will be delivered to one of MBTA’s Maintenance Facilities, from which it will be used on all that line’s stations, platforms, transit bridges, rail tunnels, elevators, vehicles, carriages, sidings, yards, maintenance “carhouses,” bus maintenance buildings, train layover facilities, rail crossings, parking gates, electronic signage systems, art exhibition display units and more. The system will be used for everything from construction and maintenance tool cleaning to removing rust and corrosion on all sorts of surfaces, including—when necessary—tracks themselves. The system will expedite and simplify cleaning, surface preparation, and surface conditioning while streamlining operations.

The CTIR-3040 is among LPC’s most robust handheld laser systems, designed for high-speed and efficient heavy-duty surface treatments. This sale strengthens LPC’s growing relationship with Grainger, which distributes a wide range of industrial products through its extensive global network.

Grainger serves more than 4.5 million customers worldwide, including businesses and enterprises of various sizes across numerous industries. This sale through Grainger to the MBTA increases LPC’s presence in North America while boosting the brand’s visibility among industry professionals. For more information, visit Laser Photonics at https://laserphotonics.com/.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as a leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, more commonly known as the T, is one of the oldest public transit systems in the United States. It's also the largest transit system in Massachusetts. As a division of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the MBTA provides subway, bus, Commuter Rail, ferry, and paratransit service to eastern Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., is a leading broad-line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. Grainger serves more than 4.5 million customers worldwide, with products delivered through innovative technology and deep customer relationships. With 2023 sales of $16.5 billion, the Company operates two business models. In the High-Touch Solutions segment, Grainger offers approximately 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and services, including technical support and inventory management. In the Endless Assortment segment, Zoro.com offers customers access to more than 13 million products, and MonotaRO.com offers more than 22 million products. For more information, visit www.grainger.com.

