Credo Unveils the Lark Family - Setting a New Benchmark for Low-Power 800G Optical DSPs

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Credo) (NASDAQ: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved reliability and energy efficiency, is proud to announce the release of the ultra-low power Lark optical Digital Signal Processor (DSP) family.

The Lark family features two innovative optical DSP products. The Lark 800 is a high-performance, high-reliability, low-power DSP designed to enable a new generation of full retimed 800G transceivers destined for deployment in the exceedingly challenging power and cooling envelopes of the world’s largest and most dense AI data centers. The Lark 850 is specifically designed for 800G Linear Receive Optics (LRO), with power consumption under 10W.

Key Features:

High Performance: Engineered for 800G optical transceivers, Lark represents Credo's fifth generation DSP architecture, equipped with capabilities to overcome challenging optical signal impairments.

High Reliability: Engineered for robust performance in demanding environments, the Lark 800 incorporates innovative features for monitoring Ethernet link health.

Low Power Consumption: With a focus on minimizing energy consumption, the Lark family features programmable power-saving modes, setting a new benchmark for 800G efficiency.

Scalability: Easily adaptable to a range of optical transceiver applications in either single mode or multi-mode architectures.

Flexibility: Offering dedicated support for both fully retimed transceivers and LRO, the Lark family empowers customers to select the architecture that best suits their needs.

“The Lark family of optical DSPs sets a new bar for energy efficiency in optical interconnects,” said Chris Collins, VP of Optical Sales and Product Marketing at Credo. “By combining high reliability with low power consumption, we've created a solution that meets the evolving needs of next generation AI driven applications, cloud computing, and hyperscale networks. This release underscores our commitment to driving innovation and delivering cutting-edge technology to our customers.”

“As AI drives datacenter growth to unprecedented levels, power becomes increasingly important. Every watt dedicated to optical interconnect is a watt that can’t be used for GPU power,” said Cignal AI Lead Analyst, Dr. Scott Wilkinson. “With over nine million 800GbE modules deployed in 2024, and more than 14 million forecasted for deployment in 20251, Credo’s Lark DSP can play a pivotal role by reducing a major source of interconnect power consumption inside the datacenter.”

“With the launch of Credo’s new Lark DSPs, we gain the extraordinary benefits of low power consumption, high reliability, and the flexibility to expand our product portfolio to include both fully retimed optics and LRO optical transceivers,” said Mike Gao, GM of Photonic Solutions at Luxshare-Tech. “This ensures our leading position in meeting the demands of AI/ML networks.”

To learn more about the Credo products in this release go to the product pages here.

Product Availability

The Lark family of DSPs is now available for order. For more information, visit www.credosemi.com or contact your local Credo sales representative.

