RAW Nutrition Joins Forces with The Quality Group in Category-Defining Co-Ownership and Partnership

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RAW Nutrition, the fast growing sport nutrition brand that combines unmatched quality with cutting-edge formulation, today announced its partnership with The Quality Group, the European leader in performance nutrition known for its state-of-the-art product development and uncompromising quality standards. RAW Nutrition, which was recognized in 2024 as the fastest-growing consumer packaged goods company by Inc. 5000, built its reputation by delivering high-performance nutrition trusted by athletes at the highest level, and this strategic partnership allows the company to take that commitment to growth and innovation to the next level.

This alliance combines two like-minded companies that emphasize a shared priority of delivering the highest standards in quality and innovation in the nutrition sector. The Quality Group, with its two leading brands, ESN and More Nutrition, brings in its proven expertise in cutting-edge production and quality, supporting RAW Nutrition in sustainably scaling its brand.

Both companies share a strong focus on community and athletes. As part of this shared commitment, Chris Bumstead – Co-Owner of RAW Nutrition, six-time Mr. Olympia, and one of the most recognized names in the fitness world – will be working closely with The Quality Group to share his expertise in developing high-quality products that athletes and everyday consumers can benefit from. Chris’ second brand, BUM Energy – a dynamic energy drink label – will also become part of The Quality Group’s partnership portfolio.

“After many discussions with several global performance nutrition companies, we decided to enter a partnership with The Quality Group given that they understand all the opportunities and challenges that we’re about to face, and have navigated through them extremely successfully,” said Dom Iacovone, RAW Nutrition Co-Founder and CEO. “Going through our process, it was very important to me to find a strategic partner versus one that would just give us the most money. We have big goals at RAW Nutrition to build this brand as big as it can be and cooperating with The Quality Group is the first step to helping us navigate that.”

RAW Nutrition & The Quality Group: A New Chapter

Effective immediately, RAW Nutrition’s CEO and Co-Founder, Dom Iacovone, and co-owner Chris Bumstead will both become co-owners of The Quality Group.

In the coming months, RAW Nutrition will focus on growing their product offering and presence in the US market, reaching current and new consumers in new ways.

"Both RAW Nutrition and The Quality Group are rooted in strong communities,” said Heikki Takala, CEO of The Quality Group. “Just as RAW Nutrition engages and fuels athletes in the US, The Quality Group’s brands ESN and More Nutrition engage and enable a loyal, performance-driven customer base in Europe. This strategic partnership enables us to elevate our commitment to our communities, and we are excited to get to join forces with Dom and Chris Bumstead, who are successful entrepreneurs. Chris is a true global icon in our industry, and we believe this is great news for our community.”

RAW Nutrition and The Quality Group will remain independent partners as they seek to build long-term value for their consumers. Lazard acted as financial advisor and Fredrikson & Byron P.A. acted as legal advisor to RAW Nutrition.

What is RAW Nutrition

RAW Nutrition combines unmatched quality with cutting-edge formulation to provide athletes with the best fuel for peak performance, recovery, and overall well-being.

Product Snapshot:

CBUM Itholate Protein (MSRP $54.99): Formulated by Chris Bumstead himself, this 25g pure whey isolate blend is engineered for lean muscle growth and rapid recovery.

(MSRP $54.99): Formulated by Chris Bumstead himself, this 25g pure whey isolate blend is engineered for lean muscle growth and rapid recovery. Creatine Monohydrate (MSRP $12.99): Spikes strength, generates muscular power, and improves muscle fullness.

(MSRP $12.99): Spikes strength, generates muscular power, and improves muscle fullness. Essential Pre-Workout (MSRP $26.99): A powerhouse formula designed for all lifters from beginner to advanced, packing 4g L-Citrulline for serious pumps and 3.2g Beta Alanine to delay fatigue.

(MSRP $26.99): A powerhouse formula designed for all lifters from beginner to advanced, packing 4g L-Citrulline for serious pumps and 3.2g Beta Alanine to delay fatigue. RAW Grass Fed Whey Protein (MSRP: $49.49): Pure, grass-fed whey protein isolate, this high-quality, fast-digestive 25g protein powder supports muscle growth and recovery.

(MSRP: $49.49): Pure, grass-fed whey protein isolate, this high-quality, fast-digestive 25g protein powder supports muscle growth and recovery. Ready to Drink Protein Shake (MSRP $4.25): Raw Nutrition’s top-selling protein in a ready-to-drink format. 30g micro-filtered, grass-fed protein isolate, no fillers, no dyes—just pure fuel on the go.

About RAW Nutrition

RAW Nutrition is led by Dr. Domenic Iacovone, six-time Classic Physique Mr. Olympia Champion Chris Bumstead, and renowned bodybuilding coach Matt Jansen. Since its inception in 2019, RAW Nutrition has been recognized as the #1 fastest-growing sports nutrition company by Inc. 5000 and was named Brand of the Year by GNC and Vitamin Shoppe. All RAW Nutrition products are made with premium, clean ingredients, free from unnecessary fillers and additives. RAW Nutrition proudly carries the Informed-Sport certification, a mark of excellence that guarantees its products are rigorously tested for prohibited substances.

About The Quality Group

The Quality Group is the leading sports nutrition, supplements and health food company based in Germany. The company operates a unique digital direct-to-consumer & social commerce business model with its own production, logistics and technology. The two brands "ESN" and "More Nutrition" are strongly rooted in their respective communities and offer better-for-you and performance nutrition to help their customers to live a better life and achieve their personal goals. The Quality Group is headquartered in Elmshorn and employs more than 1.200 people. In 2023, the company generated revenues of more than EUR 680 million. The Quality Group is owned by its founders, an experienced management team and CVC Capital Partners, one of the leading Private Equity companies globally.