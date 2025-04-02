Triton International Announces Strategic Long-Term Partnership with Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April 2, 2025-- Triton International Limited (“Triton” or the “Company”) today announced a strategic long-term partnership with Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited (“SMFL”).

As part of this transaction, SMFL has acquired a minority stake in Triton Container Finance VIII LLC, one of Triton’s leased container portfolios, and will have the option to invest in additional Triton assets over time.

Brian Sondey, Triton’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are excited about this investment by SMFL, a global leader in leasing and equipment finance. Over the past 60 years, SMFL has built a strong portfolio of operating assets. We look forward to growing this partnership for many years to come.”

Masaki Tachibana, SMFL’s President commented, “This transaction marks SMFL’s entry into the container leasing sector and we are very pleased that it will be in partnership with the largest container leasing business in the world.”

About Triton

Triton International Limited is the world’s largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of approximately 7 million twenty-foot equivalent units (“TEU”), Triton’s global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.

About SMFL

Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited (SMFL) is a leading leasing company in Japan. It has been in business for over 60 years and has the longest business history in the Japanese leasing industry. SMFL is an equity-method affiliate of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, “SMFG”, one of the three major financial groups in Japan, and Sumitomo Corporation, a leading global trading and business investment company.

Important Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the parties’ expectations, plans, objectives, and potential future investments. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to factors including, without limitation: risks related to Triton’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the partnership, including the possibility that such benefits will not be realized; market conditions and financial uncertainties; and other risks, many of which are described in Triton’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its annual report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Triton assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law.