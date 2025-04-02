Maxwell Street Partners with Port Jersey Logistics

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxwell Street Capital Partners (“Maxwell Street”) announced today an investment in Port Jersey Logistics (“Port Jersey”), a leading provider of integrated temperature-controlled logistics solutions to the food and beverage industry. Maxwell Street is partnering with Port Jersey’s senior management team, who will continue leading the business. The partnership provides additional capital for add-on acquisitions and strategic support for the organization as it expands into new geographies, service lines, and end markets. Maxwell Street’s Evan Harwood, Paul Loeb, and Tyler Goldstein join Port Jersey’s board of directors alongside Port Jersey’s CEO Rob Russo.

“We are proud to partner with Maxwell Street as we seek to build upon our strong reputation developed over the past 70 years,” said Russo. “This partnership will allow us to continue providing high-quality third-party logistics services to our customers as well as additional opportunities for our employees. Further, as part of our succession planning efforts, I am pleased to announce the promotion of Port Jersey’s President Jeff Ramella to CEO, effective immediately. Jeff has been a tremendous leader in our organization for several years and has been instrumental in our growth, including our recent expansion into the Savannah, GA market. I look forward to supporting Jeff and the leadership team in this next phase.”

“The future is bright at Port Jersey as we enter this next phase in the company’s history,” said Ramella. “The investments we’ve made in our business have positioned us to better serve our customers and execute our growth strategy of expanding into new markets both organically and through acquisitions. We are excited to partner with the Maxwell Street team given their industry expertise, cultural fit with our organization, and track record of scaling businesses.

Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Port Jersey operates over 1.25 million square feet of strategically located temperature-controlled and ambient warehouse space near the Ports of New York/New Jersey and Savannah. In addition to Port Jersey’s dedicated and multi-client warehousing solutions, the company provides value-added warehousing services, drayage, and transportation services, offering customers fully integrated supply chain solutions.

“We continue to see significant opportunity in differentiated logistics businesses like Port Jersey," commented Evan Harwood, Maxwell Street’s Managing Partner. "Port Jersey’s port-centric strategy and its suite of end-to-end supply chain services make the company a leader in its markets and support its long-standing relationships with some of the fastest-growing brands in the food and beverage industry. We are thrilled to partner with the Port Jersey team and leverage our relevant investing and operating experience to support Port Jersey’s growth strategy.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel, and Harris Williams served as financial advisor to Maxwell Street. Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP provided legal counsel, and Republic Partners served as financial advisor to Port Jersey.

About Maxwell Street Capital Partners: Maxwell Street is a lower middle-market private equity firm focused on transportation, logistics, and route-based services businesses. Leveraging our deep investment and operational experience in our target industries, Maxwell Street seeks to partner with families, founders and management teams to help them scale their businesses and achieve their goals. Maxwell Street is based in Chicago, IL. For more information, please visit www.maxwellstreetcap.com or follow Maxwell Street on LinkedIn.

About Port Jersey Logistics: Port Jersey Logistics brings close to seven decades of serving clients with top-tier logistics solutions. Equipped with state-of-the-art systems and facilities, we deliver on a broad range of logistics requirements accurately and efficiently, handling products such as consumer-packaged goods, specialty foods, food ingredients, health and personal care products, and alcoholic beverages. With a strong focus on retailer compliance, we provide value-added services, kitting, shipper builds, and relabeling across all operations. Our operations carry certifications and licenses such as SQF, AIB, ABC, Organic Certification, and FDA. For more information, please visit www.portjersey.com or follow Port Jersey on LinkedIn.