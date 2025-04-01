ParaScript Announces Strategic Partnership with Endurance Italia Srl to Enhance Check Fraud Solutions in Italy

LONGMONT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParaScript, an AI-powered document processing company, announced today their partnership with Endurance Italia Srl, a leader in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions.

Through this partnership, Endurance Italia will integrate ParaScript’s proprietary AI-powered fraud prevention protocols, check fraud detection, and signature verification solutions within their document recognition framework, enhancing fraud detection capabilities for financial institutions across Italy. The partnership will also expand ParaScript's footprint within European markets, driving innovation and security in the region.

For nearly 30 years, Endurance Italia has been at the forefront of document processing automation technologies in Italy, offering robust IDP solutions across both public and private sectors that are deployable on-premise, in hybrid mode, or in the cloud. This flexibility ensures full interoperability across industries, ensuring that organizations of all sizes have access to solutions that meet their unique needs.

“We chose to partner with ParaScript to enhance our ability to help organizations respond to customer needs more effectively by incorporating fraud prevention protocols, check fraud detection, and signature verification into our Intelligent Document Processing framework,” said Riccardo Di Mambro, Chief Operating Officer of Endurance Italia.

As an independent company with a global presence, Endurance Italia is rapidly expanding its network of partners while serving thousands of daily users and managing millions of documents across both public and private sectors.

David Gerber, Senior Vice President of Sales for ParaScript states, “Endurance has been delivering transformative process automation solutions for nearly 30 years. We believe our partnership and shared vision of delivering the most advanced digital transformation solutions will provide additional opportunities to help clients achieve the results they deserve.”

About ParaScript

ParaScript develops AI-powered recognition solutions that process over 100 billion documents annually and touch nearly everyone in the US who sends mail or writes checks. Leading financial institutions, government agencies, and corporations in the US, Europe, Latin America and Australia rely on ParaScript to automate their document processing, improving efficiency and accuracy, while reducing costs. Visit www.parascript.com to learn more.

About Endurance Italia Srl

Endurance Italia Srl is a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing solutions, offering powerful automation technologies that enhance business performance. Their robust product offerings are available across on-premise, hybrid, and cloud deployments, ensuring seamless interoperability for organizations worldwide. Visit www.endurance-italia.com to learn more.