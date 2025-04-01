Informa TechTarget and Demandbase Announce Strategic Partnership, Empowering B2B Marketers to Deliver More Pipeline and Revenue from Account-Based Marketing with Integrated Intent Data

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechTarget, Inc. (“Informa TechTarget”) (Nasdaq: TTGT), global growth accelerator and leading provider of intent data & insights to the B2B technology sector, and Demandbase, the leading account-based GTM platform for B2B enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership designed to help mutual customers drive better business outcomes and ROI from account-based marketing (ABM) initiatives. By combining Informa TechTarget’s precise account- and contact-level intent data and permissioned contacts with the robust ABM capabilities of Demandbase One™, this collaboration empowers go-to-market teams to prioritize and engage the most relevant accounts earlier in the buyer’s journey.

Recently recognized as a Leader and a Customer Favorite in The Forrester Wave™: Intent Data Providers For B2B, Q1 2025, Informa TechTarget’s first-party intent data is accurate and reliable because our proprietary publishing model captures 1.4M+ directly observed and contextually relevant intent signals each day as our audience of 50M+ B2B professionals interacts with content across our owned network of 220+ trusted brands. As part of this partnership, Informa TechTarget is releasing a direct integration of Account Intent Feeds with Demandbase One, allowing marketers to leverage Informa TechTarget’s first-party account-level intent data and third-party account-level intent data from Demandbase to double-verify which accounts are truly in market and making it easier for both sales and marketing teams to act on those verified purchase intent signals.

“Two of the biggest challenges companies face with activating intent data are too many false positives for accounts showing intent and identifying members of the buying group actively researching solutions right now,” said Jillian Coffin, Senior Vice President of Customer Enablement and Strategy at Informa TechTarget. “Together, Informa TechTarget and Demandbase help marketers confidently identify the accounts that are truly in-market, pinpoint members of the buying group, and engage and influence these buyers before their competitors do.”

Informa TechTarget’s partnership with Demandbase further strengthens account-based marketing (ABM) and sales intelligence enabling both sales and marketing to focus their efforts on accounts with real buying intent and members of the buying group who are actively conducting research right now. Go-to-market teams can now use the combined strength of Informa TechTarget and Demandbase to:

Identify and prioritize in-market accounts by aggregating Informa TechTarget’s first-party account intent data with third-party account intent data from Demandbase to double-verify intent.

by aggregating Informa TechTarget’s first-party account intent data with third-party account intent data from Demandbase to double-verify intent. Uncover buying group members early in their journey with Informa TechTarget’s leading contact-level intent data that pinpoints who is actively researching relevant solutions and topics they care about most. This precise data helps eliminate much of the guesswork and wasted outreach of traditional buying group discovery tactics, increasing time to value and ROI.

with Informa TechTarget’s leading contact-level intent data that pinpoints who is actively researching relevant solutions and topics they care about most. This precise data helps eliminate much of the guesswork and wasted outreach of traditional buying group discovery tactics, increasing time to value and ROI. Convert more buyer interest into pipeline by targeting TechTarget’s permissioned contacts with personalized, programmatic and social advertising and ABM campaigns from Demandbase One.

by targeting TechTarget’s permissioned contacts with personalized, programmatic and social advertising and ABM campaigns from Demandbase One. Improve operational efficiency by seamlessly importing Informa TechTarget’s intent data into Demandbase One via direct integration (account) and streamlined workflows (contact).

“Our partnership and integration with Informa TechTarget will help our mutual customers improve conversion rates and shorten sales cycles,” said Vanessa Willett, VP of Ecosystems at Demandbase. “By combining our mutual intent data and insights, our customers’ marketing strategies will be more effective and impactful.”

“Palo Alto Networks has been transforming our revenue process to focus on buying groups and change the way sales and marketing work together,” said Jeremy Schwartz, Senior Manager, Global Lead Management & Strategy, Palo Alto Networks. “By powering Demandbase One with Informa TechTarget’s precise intent data, including individuals driving that intent, we’ve achieved significant lift in identifying more cross-sell opportunities and larger overall deal sizes – critical for an org with our breadth of solutions.”

The integration of Informa TechTarget Account Intent Feeds with Demandbase One is already delivering results for select customers, with detailed insights and general access expected to be available on April 22, 2025.

To learn more about using Informa TechTarget with Demandbase, visit here or come see us at Booth #240 in the Marketplace at Forrester B2B Summit in Phoenix April 1-3.

About Informa TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), which also refers to itself as Informa TechTarget, informs, influences and connects the world’s technology buyers and sellers, helping accelerate growth from R&D to ROI.

With a vast reach of over 220 highly targeted technology-specific websites and over 50 million permissioned first-party audience members, Informa TechTarget has a unique understanding of and insight into the technology market.

Underpinned by those audiences and their data, we offer expert-led, data-driven, and digitally enabled services that have the potential to deliver significant impact and measurable outcomes to our clients:

Trusted information that shapes the industry and informs investment

Intelligence and advice that guides and influences strategy

Advertising that grows reputation and establishes thought leadership

Custom content that engages and prompts action

Intent and demand generation that more precisely targets and converts

Informa TechTarget is headquartered in Boston, MA and has offices in 19 global locations. For more information, visit informatechtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the leading account-based GTM platform for B2B enterprises to identify and target the right customers, at the right time, with the right message. With a unified view of intent data, AI-powered insights, and prescriptive actions, go-to-market teams can seamlessly align and execute with confidence. Thousands of businesses depend on Demandbase to maximize revenue, minimize waste, and consolidate their data and technology stacks – all in one platform. For more information about how Demandbase can help you scale your GTM strategy, visit www.demandbase.com.