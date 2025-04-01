Dot Foods Partners with Crisp to Deliver Next-Generation Supplier Analytics Platform

MOUNT STERLING, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dot Foods, the food industry’s largest supply chain consolidator, has partnered with Crisp, a leader in supply chain data and retail analytics, to launch Crisp at Dot, an analytics platform designed to empower suppliers with actionable insights.

With Crisp at Dot, suppliers gain access to automated and visualized SKU-level data, enabling more informed decision-making and greater operational efficiency. By automating manual processes and delivering harmonized, clean data in an easy-to-use platform, Crisp at Dot helps suppliers identify growth opportunities, optimize inventory, and enhance their supply chain performance.

“Dot has always been committed to the success of our supplier partners. We’re excited to work with Crisp to deliver tools our suppliers have been asking for to help them make faster, more informed decisions,” said Cullen Andrews, executive vice president at Dot Foods. “Our mission is to positively contribute to the success of our business partners. Crisp at Dot is part of that work as we continue our commitment to bringing innovative solutions to the market.”

Empowering Suppliers with Actionable Insights

Suppliers using Crisp at Dot can monitor sales performance, track inventory levels, and uncover growth opportunities—all seamlessly integrated into Dot’s platform. The automated dashboards provide pre-visualized insights, allowing suppliers to spend less time on data prep and more time growing their business.

Simplifying Supply Chain Complexity

“At Crisp, we believe in simplifying supply chain complexity for suppliers and distributors alike. Crisp at Dot represents the future of data-driven collaboration, and we’re thrilled to partner with Dot Foods to bring this vision to life,” said Are Traasdahl, CEO and founder of Crisp.

Crisp’s robust data platform powers the backend infrastructure of Crisp at Dot, ensuring suppliers have access to accurate, harmonized data across multiple retailers and distributors. This collaboration underscores Dot Foods’ leadership in driving supplier success through innovation and efficiency.

For more information about Crisp at Dot visit www.dotfoods.com/crisp

About Dot Foods

Dot Foods, Inc. carries 120,000 products from 1,530 food industry manufacturers making it the food industry’s largest supply chain consolidator. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail, and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 55 countries. Dot Foods operates 13 U.S. distribution centers, which are located in Bullhead City, Arizona; Modesto, California; Bear, Delaware; Vidalia, Georgia; Burley, Idaho; Mt. Sterling, Illinois; University Park, Illinois; Cambridge City, Indiana; Williamsport, Maryland; Liverpool, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; Dyersburg, Tennessee; and Manchester, Tennessee. Dot Foods' Canadian operations are located in Ingersoll, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta. For information, visit DotFoods.com.

About Crisp

Over $15T in goods flow through global supply chains annually. But the data required to optimize movement of goods is disconnected and siloed. As the leading retail data company, Crisp leverages AI to facilitate the integration, access and exchange of data between CPG brands, retailers, and distributors, providing unprecedented visibility to optimize retail sales and the supply chain infrastructure.

Trusted by 6,000+ brands representing more than $2.5T in retail sales across over 250K stores, Crisp transforms retail data into a competitive advantage. Learn more about Crisp and Collaborative Commerce at gocrisp.com.