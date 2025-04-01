Domo and Weather Trends International Take Enterprises by Storm with Real-time and Year-Ahead Weather-Driven Sales Forecasting

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced its partnership with Weather Trends International (WTI), a leading provider of the most accurate year-ahead weather prediction technology on the market, serving companies across retail, manufacturing, and financial services.

Weather Trends International uses Domo's AI and data products platform to deliver actionable, weather-based sales predictions through its new WT360 solution. This partnership enables retailers and suppliers to optimize inventory, marketing, and resource allocation with unprecedented precision based on WTI's proprietary forecasting of temperature, rainfall, and snowfall metrics by week for any location on Earth.

Prior to Domo, WTI clients received forecasts that required manual updates and offered limited interactivity. The Domo-powered WT360 solution transforms this process by providing a continuously updated platform that connects directly with clients' sales data, visualizing the relationship between weather patterns and sales performance. Now, when retailers experience unexpected weather fluctuations, suppliers can immediately demonstrate how it will affect consumer behavior and provide data-backed predictions for upcoming periods.

“WT360’s Power of 1 Degree® year-ahead technology is an advanced Agentic AI system that continuously monitors global weather data in real time, enabling it to generate proactive, actionable weather insights, and sales projections,” said Bill Kirk, CEO of Weather Trends International. “Using Domo, its AI solutions, and our WT360 offering, multinational retailers and suppliers get actionable insights in seconds on those incremental but impactful changes. WT360 tells decision-makers how much to make, where to put it, when to promote it, and when to advertise it. The Domo-wt360 solution makes AI trustworthy and actionable. It transforms data into proactive year-ahead intelligence, a truly revolutionary solution.”

Early adopters of WT360 have already seen significant benefits. One major home appliance manufacturer used the platform to prevent a top retailer from canceling heater orders during an unusually warm fall. Every one degree colder has a 7% increase in heater sales; 10°F colder, a +70% increase in year-over-year sales. The manufacturer used WT360’s forecast of the coldest winter in 7 years to reassure the retailer and show that multiple cold weather events were imminent. This data-driven approach saved the order and, when the forecast ended up being true, it increased sales for the year, strengthening the supplier-retailer relationship.

"Weather Trends International brings unparalleled expertise in forecasting how weather impacts consumer purchasing behaviors," said RJ Tracy, Chief Revenue Officer at Domo. "By integrating their predictive weather models with Domo's AI and data products platform, we're creating a solution that eliminates guesswork from business planning. This partnership will bring next-level forecasting to Domo customers, making weather data not just visible, but truly actionable for everyone in an organization."

About Weather Trends International:

Weather Trends International has decades of experience helping Fortune 500 companies in 12 verticals including retail, supply, financial services, agriculture and more with YEAR-AHEAD predictive business weather and sales analytics. The wt360 Agentic AI systems actively monitor weather conditions across every mile on Earth in real time to PROACTIVELY produce actionable YEAR-AHEAD weather trends. Combined with thousands of seasonal category Point-of-Sale (POS) data allows any business to make better forecasts for inventory decisions, allocation, marketing and advertising timing and more. The technology is called the Power of 1 Degree® and Forbes said that makes Weather Trends the 5th Most Promising Company in America.

About Domo:

Domo is an AI and Data Products platform that helps companies of all sizes leverage data and AI to drive value in today’s data-driven world. Built around our customer’s preferred data foundation, powered by our award-winning Domo.AI solution, and enriched with our partner ecosystem, the Domo platform enables users to prepare, visualize, automate, distribute, and build end-to-end data products that provide solutions across the entire data journey. From hydrating your data foundation, to building fully embedded applications that can be shared with your employees and customers, to deploying AI models across a variety of providers, Domo gives users the ability to build data products that generate measurable value for the business.

