Enzoic Partners with GuidePoint Security to Enhance Cybersecurity Solutions with Advanced Password Intelligence

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enzoic, a leader in password and threat intelligence solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with GuidePoint Security, a premier provider of cybersecurity services. This collaboration aims to bolster enterprise security by integrating Enzoic’s advanced password risk intelligence into GuidePoint Security’s comprehensive cybersecurity services offerings, helping businesses and organizations mitigate the growing threats of credential-based attacks.

The partnership will leverage Enzoic’s innovative exposed password filtering technology alongside GuidePoint Security’s robust suite of services, offering organizations an intelligent, proactive approach to password security. By integrating Enzoic’s real-time password compromise detection and policy enforcement into GuidePoint’s service offerings, clients will benefit from enhanced protection against phishing, credential stuffing, and other forms of identity-based cyberattacks.

“We’re excited to partner with GuidePoint Security to offer a holistic solution that addresses one of the most critical vulnerabilities in cybersecurity today — weak and compromised passwords and credentials,” said Justice Willis, Director of Partnerships at Enzoic. “Together, we will help businesses reduce their attack surface by preventing users, customers, and employees from having and using compromised passwords and credentials, which is essential in defending against modern cyber threats.”

Enzoic’s password intelligence solutions offer businesses the ability to automatically detect and prevent the use of weak, commonly used, or breached passwords, helping to reduce the risk of attacks that target poor password management practices. Enzoic also includes real-time monitoring for compromised credentials — username/password combinations that are compromised together — enabling organizations to take immediate, proactive action against new threats.

“Credential-based attacks are one of the fastest-growing threats in the cybersecurity landscape,” said Justin Iwaniszyn, Director, New and Emerging Alliances at GuidePoint Security. “Enzoic’s cutting-edge password intelligence allows our joint customers to proactively identify and eliminate weak links in their authentication practices before they can be exploited.”

How Enzoic Can Help Elevate Your Security Posture:

- Real-time Password Risk Intelligence: Proactive protection from weak, compromised, or reused passwords, reducing the chances of successful credential-based attacks.

- Comprehensive Cybersecurity: A defense-in-depth approach with Enzoic’s password intelligence.

- Improved Risk Mitigation: Organizations will be better equipped to prevent costly data breaches and account takeovers that stem from insecure password practices.

- Compliance Alignment: Meets critical security regulations through precise password policies and ongoing credential oversight.

With credential-based attacks serving as the most common entry point of most data breaches, this partnership will empower businesses to enhance their security posture through smarter password management and more robust authentication practices.

About Enzoic

Enzoic is a Colorado-based cybersecurity firm that specializes in safeguarding organizations against credential-based threats. By leveraging Dark Web intelligence, Enzoic provides robust solutions to combat account takeover (ATO), identity theft, and fraud. Our core focus is on proactive threat prevention through continuous monitoring and analysis of compromised credentials. Enzoic's suite of products enables businesses to implement actionable strategies to protect both employee and customer accounts from unauthorized access. As a privately held entity, Enzoic has established itself as a leader in credential monitoring and data breach prevention. Enzoic solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, offering real-time protection without compromising user experience. By maintaining an extensive and constantly updated database of exposed credentials, Enzoic empowers organizations to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats and maintain compliance with cybersecurity and industry standards.