GoFibre Plans Rapid Expansion To Deliver Experiences Across Scotland and Northern England With Calix Broadband Platform

LONDON & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced it is partnering with alternative network provider (altnet) GoFibre to redefine residential broadband in Scotland and northern England. Leveraging the cloud, software, and appliance-based Calix Broadband Platform, GoFibre is standing out in highly competitive UK markets and expanding to reach hundreds more subscribers each month. By rapidly deploying innovative SmartHome™ managed services across urban and rural areas, GoFibre is poised to become Scotland’s leading altnet—bringing fast, reliable connectivity alongside an exceptional, personalised subscriber experience.

Since its founding in 2017, GoFibre has been committed to making a meaningful and lasting impact on the communities it serves. Driven by its investment in the Calix Platform, GoFibre is expanding its service menu beyond ultra-fast full fibre broadband to meet subscribers’ evolving needs. This dedication to innovation is reflected in a consistently high Trustpilot rating of 4.6/5 and above.

“Our success hinges on delivering robust customer experiences,” said Ken Topping, chief technology officer at GoFibre. “The Calix Broadband Platform allows us to efficiently deploy personalised offerings that drive market growth. In the UK’s competitive markets, broadband must meet evolving customer demand—from remote working and e-learning to telehealth. With the cloud-enabled Calix Platform, we are excited to scale exceptional broadband experiences for every customer across Scotland and northern England.”

With Calix Cloud® on the Calix Platform, GoFibre is benefiting from data-based marketing and customer support insights, along with seamless management for its marketing and support teams. With these capabilities, GoFibre is driving rapid market expansion by:

Deploying services quickly to ensure a secure and reliable online experience. GoFibre deploys SmartHome managed services so subscribers can take further control of their digital lives. The easy-to-use subscriber-facing GoFibre App, built on Command IQ ®, enables convenient self-service and simple, intuitive home network management. GoFibre subscribers can also access and manage Protect IQ ® advanced cybersecurity and Experience IQ ® enhanced network controls from their app.

Transforming customer support with subscriber experience insights for faster issue resolution. GoFibre has also enabled customer service representatives with Calix Service Cloud for real-time insights across subscribers, systems, and services. This allows GoFibre to transform its customer support approach, enabling representatives to quickly anticipate needs and resolve home network or service issues before they impact subscribers.

Delivering personalised communications about new services that improve subscribers' lives. GoFibre leverages Calix Engagement Cloud to deliver the most engaging message to subscribers at the optimal time. This data-driven approach allows GoFibre marketers to tailor offerings by accessing subscriber experience insights for more personalised marketing engagement, resulting in stronger subscriber loyalty. Calix customers can also tap into the Calix Market Activation program for thousands of pre-made, customisable assets to support omnichannel campaigns and drive growth.

By partnering with Calix, GoFibre gains access to the award-winning Calix Success organization. Calix Success delivers hands-on support for launching managed services, workforce training, and expert guidance to achieve business goals that drive sustainable growth and long-term differentiation.

“Calix is more than a vendor—they are a true strategic partner, enabling us to deliver personalised, differentiated services that add value to our customers and set us apart in the UK market,” said Neil Conaghan, chief executive officer at GoFibre. “Our partnership with Calix is bolstering our leadership in the Scottish altnet space, enabling us to support initiatives like Project Gigabit to connect many more customers, even in hard-to-reach communities, with high-quality broadband each month.”

“GoFibre’s innovative, data-driven approach sets them apart,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “Using the Calix Broadband Platform and SmartLife managed services, GoFibre is quickly creating unique offerings and improving subscribers' lives. By doing so, they are also accelerating revenue growth and streamlining operations. At Calix, this is exactly why we innovate—to help altnets worldwide simplify their business, innovate for subscribers, and grow community and business value. We are proud to partner with GoFibre as they deliver exceptional experiences across Scotland and beyond.”

