McKesson Corporation Completes Acquisition of PRISM Vision Holdings, LLC

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of a controlling interest in PRISM Vision Holdings, LLC, a leading provider of general ophthalmology and retina management services.

McKesson acquired an approximate 80% controlling interest in PRISM Vision Holdings, an ophthalmology and retina management services provider, for about $850 million. PRISM physicians will retain an approximate 20% interest. The acquisition enables McKesson to develop a leading retinal and ophthalmology platform and expand McKesson’s differentiated value proposition, clinical services and distribution offerings.

Additionally, McKesson will release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its financial results.

The live webcast will be available on McKesson’s Investor Relations website at investor.mckesson.com, along with the company’s earnings release, financial tables and slide presentation.

