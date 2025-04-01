DecisionRx and Beanstalk Benefits Join Forces to Offer Medication Therapy Optimization to Benefit Platform Members

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DecisionRx, Inc., a value-based healthcare company reducing the cost of care by helping individuals eliminate medication failure, today announced a partnership with Philadelphia-based Beanstalk Benefits. Beanstalk Benefits is now offering the DecisionRx Medication Therapy Optimization (MTO) program to their benefit platform members to improve patient outcomes and help care teams optimize prescribing decisions for each patient.

“We each know what works for us and what doesn’t across our daily lives – our learning styles, motivators, even hair products. When it comes to medicines, though, individuals haven’t historically had access to the science behind why a treatment may succeed or not,” said Beanstalk Benefits CEO Matthew Sydney. “DecisionRx is an exceptional complement to Beanstalk health resources like Tiny Health’s gut tests and Vous Vitamin’s personalized vitamins. Better health outcomes require better engagement of individuals at a personal level, and we’re excited to collaborate with DecisionRx to empower people to take more informed action.”

Research indicates that around 40% of prescriptions are either ineffective or cause new medical issues, leading to ER visits, hospitalizations, and even deaths that are preventable with optimized medication therapy. Utilizing its data-driven MTO platform, DecisionRx's clinically trained pharmacists provide healthcare providers with detailed information and tailored recommendations, enabling more effective customization of medication plans for individual patients.

“When it comes to improving health outcomes and costs, we’re all more likely to use what we choose for ourselves,” said DecisionRx co-founder and President Travis Morgan. “Employee uptake of employer-sponsored benefits is sometimes low, yet consumers spend $480 billion annually on wellness. The demand is there. What’s been missing is the mechanism to put the benefits decisions in employees’ hands.”

Currently, Beanstalk Benefits offers 40+ services and products for members to choose from, allowing employers of any size, as well as freelance or independent contractors, to access the same benefit resource options. The company's target buyers include individuals and employers with under 5,000 employees.

About Beanstalk Benefits

Beanstalk Benefits is a new way for employers and other sponsors to offer benefits: Let employees choose their own. We give each unique individual broader access to the increasingly specific health, wealth and wellbeing resources now available, so they can choose what they need. By offering employees this flexibility, benefits sponsors are better able to meet the dynamic needs of each member of the diverse and modern workforce – while consolidating vendor management, benefits cost and complexity under a single contract and aggregated reporting.

About DecisionRx

DecisionRx is a technology-enabled healthcare services company, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs by helping physicians optimize prescribing decisions for their patients. DecisionRx clinical pharmacists work on patients’ behalf to mitigate medication failure by making personalized medication recommendations to prescribers, informed by the latest clinical and data-science, and delivered in a value-based care model. Medication failure accounts for at least 16% of total healthcare spending, and medication therapy optimization has been shown to reduce total annualized cost of care by $3,600 for Medicare patients and $1,200 for patients under age 65.