CORRECTING and REPLACING Amphenol Communications Solutions (ACS) and Semtech Introduce 1.6T Active Copper Cable at OFC 2025

SAN FRANCISCO & CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Correcting and replacing release dated April 1, 2025 due to multiple revisions. Based on clarification provided to Semtech by its partner Amphenol Communications Solutions (ACS), Semtech is updating organizational references within the announcement to accurately reflect ACS’s preferred entity name.

The updated release reads:

Amphenol Communications Solutions (ACS) and Semtech Introduce 1.6T Active Copper Cable at OFC 2025

Amphenol Communications Services (ACS), a global leader in high-performance interconnect solutions, and Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading provider of high-performance semiconductor, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and cloud connectivity service solutions, today introduced a leading-edge 1.6T OSFP Active Copper Cable (ACC) product featuring Semtech's CopperEdge™ 224G/lane linear equalizer/redriver ICs, targeted for use in next-generation AI/ML and data center infrastructure.

The explosion of data center deployments to support new AI/ML applications and workloads is driving requirements for ever higher-bandwidth interconnect solutions between compute and storage resources in clusters. ACS’s 1.6T OSFP ACC with Semtech's CopperEdge technology is designed for use with leading-edge 200G/lane switches and xPUs, and provides the extended reach required to connect adjacent equipment racks with high performance and reliability.

“We expect deployment of 224G/lane data center infrastructure starting in 2025 and ramping rapidly over the coming years, as AI/ML applications continue to push the envelope on performance and interconnect bandwidth,” commented Bob Wheeler, analyst at large, LightCounting. “We see 1.6T active copper cables (ACCs) as a key tool to support these higher interconnect speeds at manageable power consumption and cost.”

Compared to alternative approaches, the 1.6T OSFP ACC provides

Ultra-low power consumption (up to 90% lower than DSP-based solutions), significantly reducing thermal design constraints and energy cost

Ultra-low latency (sub-100ps) for demanding AI/ML workloads

Simple configuration and control, compliant with auto-negotiation and link training, for easier management and link bring up

“We’re excited to collaborate with Semtech on this 1.6T interconnect innovation,” said Greg Walz, director of product marketing for high-speed I/O Cables at Amphenol Communications Services. “The 1.6T ACC is a key addition to our industry-leading interconnect portfolio for leading-edge data center customers interested in high-performance, low power solutions.”

“The combination of Amphenol Communications Services’ world-class cable technology and manufacturing scale with Semtech’s advanced semiconductor capability creates a powerful customer offering,” added Brian Bentham, data center market manager at Semtech. “Together, we are delivering technology that is helping deliver the reliable, high-bandwidth, low-power connectivity enabling next-generation AI/ML infrastructure.”

The 1.6T OSFP Active Copper Cable is available now from Amphenol Communications Services – please visit their booth #2718 and Semtech’s booth #1028 at OFC 2025 for more information.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a leading provider of high-performance semiconductor, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and cloud connectivity service solutions dedicated to delivering high-quality technology that enables a smarter, more connected, and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Semtech and the Semtech logo, are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries, and CopperEdge is a trademark or service mark of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks and trade names mentioned may be marks and names of their respective companies.

SMTC-P