-

Deutsche Bank Appointed as Successor Depositary Bank for the American Depositary Receipt Program of Infineon Technologies AG

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as successor depositary bank for the sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Infineon Technologies AG (OTC: IFNNY).

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The Company had around 58,060 employees worldwide (end of September 2024) and generated revenue of about €15 billion in the 2024 fiscal year (ending 30 September).*

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares, American, and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow, and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by Infineon Technologies AG (April 2025).

Depositary Receipt Information

Country

   

Germany

Custodian Bank

   

Deutsche Bank, AG (Frankfurt)

Effective Date

   

April 1, 2025

 

   

 

Level I ADR

   

 

CUSIP

   

45662N103

ISIN

   

US45662N1037

Symbol

   

IFNNY

Exchange

   

OTC

Current Ratio

   

1 ADS : 1 Ordinary Share

Eligibility

   

DTC

 

   

 

Depositary Receipt Contacts 

New Business Development

Andrea Franzen

Tel: +49 69 910 -333 66

 

 

www.adr.db.com

Markets Distribution

adr@db.com

London

 

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500

gtb.db.com

New York

 

Tel: +1 212 250 9100

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© April 2025 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:
Deutsche Bank AG
Press & Media Relations

Dylan Riddle

Tel. +12122504982
Cell. +1(904)3866481
Email dylan.riddle@db.com

