InfoBase Publishers, Inc. Announces Latest Release of DACIS DoD Budget Market Intelligence

CENTREVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InfoBase Publishers, a leading provider of competitive intelligence solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, is proud to announce the latest release of DACIS DoD Budget. This powerful market intelligence resource offers unprecedented access to defense budget requests, equipping defense industry professionals with the insights needed to drive informed decisions and establish then maintain a competitive edge.

DoD Budget delivers decisive intelligence that enhances clarity and decision-making capabilities in program planning, funding analysis, and teaming. Share

Powering through priority changes, program shifts, and DOGE

The U.S. defense market is a fast-evolving and highly competitive sector—perhaps more so now than ever, especially in these times of change, uncertainty, and shifting priorities. DACIS DoD Budget provides a comprehensive view of defense spending requests for both current and past fiscal years. Intertwined within the DACIS intelligence platform, users can quickly track key programs, vendor companies, buying customers, and relevant news while staying informed on developments critical to their business.

The latest DACIS DoD Budget service update provides users with a comprehensive view of current requests and historical spending, allowing them to:

See Requested vs. Actual Spending – Track program funding over multiple years to identify trends and help predict future budget priorities.

Gain Competitive Intelligence – Analyze which companies and programs have secured funding to enhance strategic positioning.

Strengthen Business Development – Target the right decision-makers and acquisition offices based on investment patterns.

Reduce Risk & Increase ROI – Assess funding stability to make more confident bid/no-bid decisions.

Refine Proposal Strategies – Align pricing, scope, and solutions with previously funded projects.

More than numbers, more than data, it’s the advantage

DACIS DoD Budget helps users easily navigate complex budget data with visually guided search, extensive filtering, and deep search capabilities. This search power extends even deep into text-rich documentation at low-level R-2A, P-3A, P-5, P-18, P-35, and P-40 details. Using interactive graphical results and Quick Pivots that update dynamically based upon individual user actions, team members across the organization can draw contextual strategic insights to improve their company’s competitive position.

For more information, visit www.dacis.com/dodbudget.

About InfoBase Publishers:

InfoBase Publishers, Inc. provides the DACIS competitive intelligence service, a leading platform of comprehensive information for organizations doing business in the Federal aerospace, defense, and technology markets. For more than 28 years, DACIS remains dedicated to empowering defense industry organizations with unmatched insights to enhance their strategic decision-making processes.