Stride Bank Announces Program Partnership with Affirm

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stride Bank, N.A., a nationally recognized leader in community banking and innovative payment solutions, today announced a payments program partnership with Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) through which it will become a new card issuing partner for the Affirm CardTM, a debit card that enables consumers to pay in full or request to pay over time for eligible purchases in the Affirm app.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Stride Bank as it continues to expand its payments programs with leading financial technology companies. Share

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Affirm and become a new card issuer for the Affirm Card,” said Jimmy Stallings, President of Stride Bank’s Payments Group. “This relationship aligns perfectly with our desire to provide innovative and accessible financial solutions. We look forward to working with Affirm to support their efforts to provide products that are loved by millions of consumers.”

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Stride Bank as it continues to expand its payments programs with leading financial technology companies. By serving as a card issuer on the Affirm Card, Stride Bank will help support the growing demand for Affirm’s flexible and transparent payment options.

“We are pleased to welcome Stride Bank as another card issuing partner bank on the Affirm Card as we continue to extend our reach to more consumers and merchants,” said Vishal Kapoor, Affirm's SVP of Product. “Consumers love the Affirm Card because it works virtually everywhere, in-store or online, and anywhere Visa is accepted. Adding Stride Bank as a card issuing partner will help enable us to continue scaling Affirm Card while further strengthening and diversifying our platform so that we can improve millions more lives.”

With 1.7 million active cardholders as of December 31, 2024, the Affirm Card empowers consumers to take greater control over their finances, providing the simplicity of debit combined with the ability to apply and convert eligible purchases into pay-over-time loans in the Affirm app. These cardholders benefit from being part of Affirm’s powerful network, which includes 21 million active consumers and more than 330,000 integrated merchants.

The Affirm Card will continue to offer consumers the ability to pay in full or apply to split eligible purchases into manageable payments, with no hidden fees or gotchas. With the Affirm Card, there is no ability to revolve. Any interest is fixed with no ability to compound into principal.

About Stride Bank

Founded in 1913, Stride Bank, N.A. has built a steadfast legacy of trust and stability, with over a century dedicated to community banking excellence. In addition to offering a full suite of traditional financial products and services, Stride is also a leading card issuer, recognized for supporting some of the nation’s largest and most innovative programs. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Discover more at www.stridebank.com.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to California Finance Law license 60DBO-111681. The Affirm Card™ is a Visa® debit card issued by Evolve Bank & Trust or Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC, pursuant to licenses from Visa U.S.A. Inc