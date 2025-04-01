Pennsylvania Employees Benefit Trust Fund (PEBTF) Announces Medical Plan Choices for 2026 for Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Employees Enrolled in the PEBTF

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Pennsylvania Employees Benefit Trust Fund (PEBTF) announced today that Aetna, a CVS Health company, has been selected to provide medical benefits to approximately 68,000 eligible Commonwealth employees and their dependents, effective January 1, 2026. Additionally, the Aetna medical plans will be offered to approximately 11,000 non-Medicare eligible Commonwealth retiree members and their dependents enrolled in the Retired Employees Health Program (REHP), which the PEBTF administers on behalf of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

“We entered into a competitive bid process in late 2024 to select quality plans that offer comprehensive and cost-effective coverage while maintaining wide access to health care providers,” said Don Clair, PEBTF’s Executive Director. “Members have been offered the Aetna PPO and Custom HMO since 2017, so members are familiar with how these plans work.”

What Does this mean for Members?

This decision allows for continued coverage without benefit design changes, enhanced program offerings and expanded network access to physicians. There are no changes to the PEBTF Plan of Benefits. Copayments remain the same.

What do Members have to do today?

There is no action needed by members at this time. Their current medical plan will continue to serve them throughout 2025.

An open enrollment period will be held in October. Employees and retirees will receive additional information on these plan choices at that time. In addition, an open enrollment period will be held for Medicare-eligible retirees; there are no changes to the Medicare Advantage Plan that is offered to these retirees.

About PEBTF

The Pennsylvania Employees Benefit Trust Fund, established in 1988, administers health care benefits to approximately 68,000 eligible Commonwealth of Pennsylvania employees and their dependents (153,000 covered lives). The PEBTF is governed by a Board of Trustees comprised of both Commonwealth and Union representatives. It also administers health care benefits, on behalf of the Commonwealth, to approximately 65,000 retirees and their dependents (102,000 covered lives).

About Aetna

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 36 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers and expatriates. For more information, visit Aetna.com