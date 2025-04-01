Stellar Cyber Unveils The Open Cybersecurity Alliance

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the cybersecurity illumination company, today launched its Open Cybersecurity Alliance based on its award-winning Open XDR platform. This groundbreaking initiative streamlines security operations, improves interoperability, and enhances threat detection and response for enterprises and MSSPs.

The new alliance challenges the idea that in order to be effective, ecosystems must be built on proprietary data or a closed model, with a “members-only” approach advocating for a specific data format. The Open Cybersecurity Alliance takes a completely different approach by enabling seamless integration and interoperability using open application programming interfaces (APIs) between Stellar Cyber’s AI-powered open security operations platform and other best-in-class technology solutions used in enterprise security today. The Stellar Cyber Open Cybersecurity Alliance’s “Better Together” architecture empowers customers to easily unify and manage their multi-vendor security environments, supercharging their security operations.

The newly launched ecosystem already features integrations with top security platforms across many different categories, including endpoint detection and response (EDR), identity and access management (IAM), privileged access security (PAS), secure access service edge (SASE), next-generation firewall, email security, vulnerability management (VM), cloud security, infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and software as a service (SAAS), and more.

Market Leaders Support Open Cybersecurity

"In today’s digital-first world, protecting identities is the foundation of strong cybersecurity. At LastPass, we are committed to enabling organizations with secure, seamless password and identity management that reduces risk without adding complexity," said Jessica Couto, Vice President of Global Channel & Alliances at LastPass. “By joining the Stellar Cyber Open Cybersecurity Alliance Program, we are expanding our ability to integrate into a broader security ecosystem, giving joint customers a more comprehensive approach to threat protection. Strong identity security is essential to stopping cyber threats before they happen, and this partnership helps businesses strengthen their defenses from the inside out."

"At Netskope, we are committed to delivering modern security, networking, and analytics solutions that empower organizations to protect their users and data, regardless of where they work,” said Andy Horwitz, Senior Vice President of Global Partner Ecosystems at Netskope. “By participating in the Stellar Cyber Open Cybersecurity Alliance Program, our joint customers benefit from an open, integrated security ecosystem that enhances their Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture with top-tier detection, response, and automation capabilities. This collaboration helps secure the modern workplace, enabling organizations to optimize performance, reduce risk, and accelerate threat detection and response."

"The complexity of today’s cybersecurity landscape demands seamless integration across multiple technologies to ensure organizations can effectively protect their networks, endpoints, and cloud environments," said Ofir Shapira, Head of Technology Partnerships at Check Point Software Technologies. "By participating in the Stellar Cyber Open Cybersecurity Alliance Program, we contribute to an ecosystem that prioritizes interoperability and operational efficiency. Our AI-driven threat prevention and security solutions work in concert with other leading technologies to streamline security operations, reduce risk, and enhance response capabilities for organizations worldwide."

“At Mimecast, we believe in the power of together to solve complex cybersecurity problems for organizations around the world,” said Jules Martin, Vice President of Technology Alliances at Mimecast. “We are thrilled to continue this momentum by joining Stellar Cyber’s open alliance program; the collaboration will empower joint customers to keep ahead of evolving threats with a human-centric approach to mitigating risk.”

"At ESET, we are dedicated to providing advanced, multi-layered endpoint security solutions that enhance organizational resilience and streamline threat detection and response. Through the Stellar Cyber Open Cybersecurity Alliance Program, our joint customers benefit from an open and interoperable security ecosystem, seamlessly integrating ESET's industry-leading Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities with best-in-class technologies for unified defense,” said Michal Jankech, Global Vice President of Enterprise, SMB & MSP at ESET. “This collaboration aligns with our mission to equip organizations with powerful, AI-driven threat protection, enabling them to detect, investigate, and respond to cyber threats swiftly and confidently."

Global Top 250 MSSPs Support Open Cybersecurity

"In today’s fast-moving threat landscape, security teams can’t afford to be locked into proprietary ecosystems that limit their flexibility. Stellar Cyber’s commitment to open APIs through the Open Cybersecurity Alliance means we can seamlessly integrate the best security tools for our customers—without roadblocks or vendor lock-in. This level of openness accelerates threat detection and response, making security operations more effective and scalable." said Trevor Smith, Executive Vice President of Brite.

"Closed security ecosystems create blind spots and slow down response times—something no security team can afford. With Stellar Cyber’s Open Cybersecurity Alliance Program, we can unify best-in-class technologies into a single, cohesive security operation. Open APIs allow us to build tailored solutions that fit each customer’s unique needs, instead of being forced into a one-size-fits-all approach dictated by proprietary alliances." said Joe Morin, Chief Executive Officer of CyFlare.

Breaking Free from Siloed Security Tools

The modern security landscape is becoming increasingly complex, with organizations managing an average of 70+ security tools. This can often be overwhelming and burdensome—especially for organizations and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) handling multiple different environments. This intricate web of siloed, disparate security solutions can leave security analysts overwhelmed and burnt out and slow down response times, making organizations highly vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Unify Your Entire Technology Stack via Stellar Cyber’s Alliance Ecosystem

The Stellar Cyber Open Cybersecurity Alliance Program directly solves this challenge by creating a dynamic, open ecosystem of best-in-class cybersecurity solutions that are easily managed through Stellar Cyber’s AI-powered open security operations platform. By openly integrating with best-in-class solutions across all aspects of the security stack, customers can add speed and scale to their security operations with increased visibility, more accurate threat correlation, and better response times via a unified, easy-to-use technology alliance ecosystem.

“It takes a true multivendor effort to prevent threats from penetrating the defenses of organizations, as long as the tools aren’t siloed off and disconnected. We see a massive difference for organizations that embrace an openly integrated ecosystem to ensure all of their security platforms work in concert compared to those still managing each product independently, which usually slows down their teams and weakens their security posture,” said Andrew Homer, Vice President of Alliances at Stellar Cyber. “The Stellar Cyber Open Cybersecurity Alliance Program helps organizations add tremendous speed and scale to their security efforts, easily strengthening their defense against today’s latest threats.”

Key features and benefits of the Stellar Cyber Open XDR Technology Alliance Program include:

Verified and Documented Alliance Integrations: The Stellar Cyber Open Cybersecurity Alliance Program features more than 400 active integration points from the market’s top security vendors via an easily configurable open API toolkit and request process. Stellar Cyber’s alliance program web portal comes complete with partner testimonials, technical guidance, testing tools, and helpful documentation for both alliance partners and customers.

The Stellar Cyber Open Cybersecurity Alliance Program features more than 400 active integration points from the market’s top security vendors via an easily configurable open API toolkit and request process. Stellar Cyber’s alliance program web portal comes complete with partner testimonials, technical guidance, testing tools, and helpful documentation for both alliance partners and customers. Joint Technology Alliance Partner Promotion, Marketing, and Sales: The Stellar Cyber Open Cybersecurity Alliance Program helps expand market reach for participating technology alliance partners through a host of collaborative go-to-market programs, including reciprocal branding, joint marketing efforts, solution briefs, events, PR exposure and new sales opportunities.

The Stellar Cyber Open Cybersecurity Alliance Program helps expand market reach for participating technology alliance partners through a host of collaborative go-to-market programs, including reciprocal branding, joint marketing efforts, solution briefs, events, PR exposure and new sales opportunities. Training and Implementation Support for Customers and Alliance Partners: Stellar Cyber offers top-quality technical training and support for alliance partners and customers, ensuring a seamless integration process and fast time to value when customers take advantage of alliance integrations in their environments.

Engage with Stellar Cyber’s Open Cybersecurity Ecosystem at RSAC 2025

Customers and prospects can learn more about Stellar Cyber’s Open Cybersecurity Alliance Program at the RSA Conference from April 28th through May 1st. Visit Stellar Cyber in booth 343 during exhibit hours to learn more about integration benefits, meet with leading alliance partners, and explore how Stellar Cyber’s openly integrated security operations platform can add speed and scale to your security team.

About Stellar Cyber

By shining a bright light on the darkest corners of security operations, Stellar Cyber empowers organizations to see incoming attacks, know how to fight them, and act decisively – protecting what matters most. Stellar Cyber’s award-winning open security operations platform includes NG SIEM, NDR, Open XDR, and Multi-Layer AI™ under one license. With almost 1/3 of the top 250 MSSPs and over 12,000 customers worldwide, Stellar Cyber is one of the most trusted leaders in security operations. Learn more at https://stellarcyber.ai/.