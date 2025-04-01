FirstHx Enters U.S. Healthcare Market with Revolutionary AI-Powered Patient Intake Technology

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FirstHx, a trailblazer in AI-driven healthcare technology, today announced its expansion into the U.S. market, bringing a transformative patient intake solution that promises to reshape the landscape of American healthcare. This strategic move follows the successful implementation of its platform in Canada and the Middle East, where it redefined efficiency and accuracy in patient data management.

The AI-powered Patient Intake Solution developed by FirstHx enables a swift, precise collection of medical histories directly from patients’ smartphones before they even step foot into a medical facility. This advancement streamlines the integration with healthcare providers' electronic medical records (EMR), offering clinicians a comprehensive view of a patient's health status at the outset of care. The result is a significant enhancement in clinical decision-making and operational efficiency.

Dr. Chris O'Connor, MD, CEO of FirstHx, highlighted the impact of this technology. "As we bring our innovative solutions to the U.S., our goal is to transform the first point of contact between patients and healthcare systems," he said. "Our technology not only speeds up the intake process but also elevates the quality of care by ensuring that healthcare providers have accurate and complete patient information from the start."

FirstHx's U.S. launch includes a strategic partnership with Jevan Consulting, a renowned healthcare operations and management consulting firm. This collaboration is set to facilitate the integration of FirstHx's solutions into U.S. healthcare settings, ensuring a smooth adaptation to the unique needs of the American healthcare landscape.

Lisa Risser, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner of Jevan Consulting, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership with FirstHx.

"We are excited to align with FirstHx as they enter the U.S. market," Risser stated. "Their leading-edge technology complements our mission to promote innovative solutions that enhance healthcare operations and patient care across the country."

"Every day, we see growing excitement from healthcare providers about FirstHx's transformative technology," said Rob Perez, Partner and senior leader at Jevan Consulting. "The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, as providers recognize how this AI-powered patient intake solution is fundamentally changing the dynamics of patient care."

In addition to improving everyday healthcare delivery, FirstHx's platform is poised to revolutionize the way clinical trials recruit participants. By automating the screening and matching of patients to trial criteria, FirstHx not only streamlines the recruitment process but also significantly reduces associated costs for hospitals and pharmaceutical companies.

Dr. Asif Ali, recently appointed as FirstHx’s Managing Director for the United States, and a Clinical Associate Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at The University of Texas Medical School at Houston, emphasized the broader implications of FirstHx technology.

"With the integration of advanced AI in healthcare, we are not just streamlining processes — we are also enhancing patient outcomes and facilitating a new era of medical research," Dr. Ali remarked.

Healthcare organizations, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies are encouraged to explore the possibilities offered by FirstHx’s AI-powered solutions. For a personalized demonstration or to discuss collaboration opportunities, interested parties can contact Rob Perez at rob@jevan-consulting.com or (714) 747-5419.

About FirstHx:

FirstHx Corp. is a pioneer of AI-powered patient intake solutions that streamline the medical history-taking process for patients and providers in Canada, the United States, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In less than five minutes, the knowledge-based, AI-guided smartphone application allows patients to record their unique medical histories before their visit. The patient history is shared with the healthcare team, which uses the in-depth data insights to inform decisions and prioritize inclusive, patient-centered healthcare. FirstHx’s intelligent platform delivers a faster, more accurate, and more efficient clinical workflow, enabling better outcomes and a convenient patient experience with shorter wait times. To learn more, visit FirstHx.com.

About Jevan Consulting:

Jevan Consulting is a leading Healthcare Advisory Services Firm, recognized nationally for excellence in financial & revenue cycle strategy, operational performance improvement and healthcare executive sales management. Founded on decades of industry expertise, the firm offers a wide range of services designed to enhance efficiency, drive growth, and support long-term success. For more information, visit jevan-consulting.com.