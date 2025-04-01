EFM and Meta Collaborate to Advance Climate-Smart Forestry in Washington State

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yesterday, EFM, a forest investment and management firm, and Meta announced that they have finalized a groundbreaking long-term contract for the delivery of 676,000 nature-based carbon removal credits through 2035. The deal will support the transition of 68,000 acres of forestland to climate-smart management on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula, with the goal of removing more than one million tonnes of carbon emissions over the next decade.

EFM’s climate-smart approach diversifies the revenue streams from forests to include carbon credits and conservation easements alongside revenue from traditional forest products. It allows forest management choices that rebuild timber stocks, produce higher-value logs, and deliver lasting climate, social, and ecological benefits, including salmon habitat restoration, recreational opportunities, non-timber products, tribal cultural harvesting, and enhanced carbon storage.

Meta’s early commitment to the project catalyzed an innovative approach that has enabled climate-smart forest investment strategies to become commercially viable at scale. It is one of the first known contracts of this type, negotiated in parallel with a property acquisition, showcasing the growing sophistication of carbon finance in the forestry sector. Traditionally, property owners have sold credits only after securing ownership, making this approach a significant shift in how carbon revenue can support investment decisions.

“This long-term contract enables us to manage forests for their greatest value to society—producing high-quality timber, creating diverse, healthy habitats for wildlife and recreation, and collaborating with tribes to restore salmon populations—all while significantly increasing carbon storage,” said Bettina von Hagen, CEO from EFM. “We’re deeply grateful to Meta for recognizing the critical role forests play in addressing climate challenges and for sharing our vision of high-quality carbon projects that enhance the long-term value of our forests. Together, we’re ensuring these landscapes will benefit communities, sawmills, tribes, investors, home builders, and everyone who depends on the health of commercial forests for generations to come.”

“As part of Meta’s goal to achieve net zero emissions across our value chain in 2030, we focus our strategy on understanding and reducing our emissions, and removing any remaining emissions through carbon removal credits. We support high-impact projects, and EFM’s extensive track record in sustainable management of forests made them an ideal partner and aligned with our goals,” said Tracy Johns, Carbon Removal Lead at Meta. “Our commitment to this project supported EFM’s efforts to take an approach to forest management that not only drives strong climate and forestry outcomes, but also provides real value and environmental services to local communities.”

By providing predictable, long-term carbon revenue, this contract helps derisk the transition to climate-smart management practices. Meta’s early-stage and long-term commitment enabled the EFM-led acquisition of the property through a newly established entity called Olympic Rainforest LLC, with capital from EFM’s Funds and third-party investors. This included investment from the Natural Capital Fund, managed by Climate Asset Management, a leading natural capital investment manager which has raised more than $1bn from institutional and corporate investors for natural capital and carbon projects around the world.

Martin Berg, Chief Executive Officer of Climate Asset Management commented, “When we set up Climate Asset Management four years ago, it was very much with a pioneering spirit, to become a world leader in natural capital investing. So, it is particularly pleasing to have worked with EFM and Meta in completing the acquisition of Olympic Rainforest, with its innovative long-term contract, on behalf of the investors in our Natural Capital Fund. We remain committed to supporting bold and scalable nature-based investments to secure a more climate-resilient, nature-positive and inclusive world.”

Scaling the Benefits of Climate-Smart Forestry

The Olympic Rainforest is a 68,000-acre coastal temperate rainforest, which has been primarily managed for commercial timber production for the past century. The property is located on the Olympic Peninsula of Washington state, adjacent to the Olympic National Park, an International Biosphere Reserve and World Heritage Site. It is well-suited for EFM’s FSC-certified1, climate-smart approach, lying in a prime commercial timber growing region, surrounded by extensive management and processing infrastructure, while also offering significant opportunities for climate action, conservation and biodiversity.

The property is estimated to store more than 10 million tonnes of CO₂. Transitioning from industrial timber management, the proposed Improved Forest Management (IFM) project on the property is anticipated to deliver more than one million tonnes of additional removals over the next ten years, becoming one of the largest such projects in the Pacific Northwest.

EFM's forest management strategy will almost double timber stocks over 15 years while improving forest health, timber quality, and long-term timber production.

The acquisition of this land allows for landscape-scale conservation in a globally significant area with one of the largest old growth forests in the continental U.S. It offers the opportunity to influence conservation and restoration on 5 million acres and create a 150-mile conservation corridor – from Hood Canal to the Olympic Marine Sanctuary on the Pacific Coast.

Conservation efforts will improve habitat for six Endangered Species Act-listed species and contribute to wild Pacific salmon restoration.

Situated on the ancestral lands of the Quileute and Hoh, the project presents opportunities for collaboration on wildlife management, flood risk mitigation, ecological restoration, and cultural harvesting.

In partnership with state and tribal agencies, EFM plans to enhance public access and boost tourism offering free non-motorized access; connecting with national parks and prime recreation areas; and hosting major trail systems like the Olympic Discovery Trail and Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail.

“The Olympic Rainforest property sits in the heart of one of the best remaining strongholds for wild salmon and steelhead in the continental United States. The property provides a crucial habitat connection between upland salmon spawning streams and the ocean. The Wild Salmon Center has been working closely with EFM for several years now, supporting restoration efforts on their existing properties on the Olympic Peninsula. We were very happy to continue that work on these new lands, which represent an exciting opportunity to scale our impact and build greater climate resilience for wild salmon and steelhead,” said Guido Rahr, President and CEO of Wild Salmon Center.

About EFM

EFM is an investment and management firm that acquires forests and implements climate-smart strategies in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. EFM creates value by combining timber production with revenues from carbon sequestration, conservation, recreation and biodiversity. EFM’s investment management business focuses on FSC-certified forests in the US, and its advisory business focuses on cutting-edge natural climate solutions opportunities globally. The firm has two decades of experience and manages more than 200,000 forestland acres and is expanding to markets where increased funding for climate benefits and ecosystem services can create a competitive advantage and deliver value to investors, local communities and the public.

1 Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) is third-party verified certification that assures consumers that products made from wood, paper, and other forest materials come from responsibly managed forests.