ParaScript Selects William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Longmont, CO-based ParaScript, an AI-powered document processing company, has engaged with William Mills Agency, the nation’s leading fintech public relations and marketing firm, to lead its public relations strategy and strengthen its market presence. The agency will support ParaScript in amplifying its brand and communicating the value of its AI-driven document automation technology to financial institutions, fintechs and other enterprises.

ParaScript’s proprietary AI-powered recognition solutions read and interpret large volumes of documents at high speed and accuracy, driving enterprise data transformation and fraud detection at scale. Many organizations are operating inefficient and costly document processing workflows, inadvertently delaying operations, risking inaccuracies, and hindering their ability to grow. ParaScript’s scalable, accurate, efficient and affordable software helps companies scale their growth with minimal resources.

“ParaScript has an impressive 29-year track record of developing AI models that power mission-critical document automation for some of the world’s most trusted organizations,” said Scott Mills, president of William Mills Agency. “Their deep expertise in AI and document automation aligns well with the evolving needs of the financial services and fintech industries, where trusted, efficient solutions are in high demand.”

“We are very impressed with William Mills Agency’s deep expertise in both financial services and public relations,” said Emiliano Giacchetti, CEO of ParaScript. “Public relations is essential for educating the market on the transformative potential of our technology and we’re confident that William Mills Agency will help us maximize our reach and influence.”

Every year, ParaScript’s AI-powered software processes over 100 billion documents, automating critical tasks for financial institutions, insurance providers, and government agencies in the U.S., Europe, South America, and Australia.

About ParaScript

ParaScript develops AI-powered recognition solutions that process over 100 billion documents annually and touch nearly everyone in the US who sends mail or writes checks. Leading financial institutions, government agencies, and corporations in the US, Europe, Latin America and Australia rely on ParaScript to automate their document processing, improving efficiency and accuracy, while reducing costs. Visit www.parascript.com to learn more.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America’s leading fintech public relations and marketing firm. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit https://www.williammills.com/financial-public-relations.