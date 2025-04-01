Mynd Immersive, Select Rehabilitation, HTC VIVE, and AT&T Expand Next Generation of Immersive Therapeutics to More Than 150 U.S. Senior Living Communities

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mynd Immersive, the industry leader in immersive healthcare solutions for older adults, successfully concluded Q1 by expanding its digital health footprint with the addition of 150 senior living communities across the United States. This milestone represents the largest deployment of Extended Reality (XR) therapies in senior care history, significantly advancing innovative treatment options across physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

“We envisioned early on that Virtual Reality would profoundly enhance the quality of life and health outcomes for seniors,” said Chris Brickler, co-founder and CEO of Mynd Immersive. “Today, we’re seeing Mynd become an essential part of healthcare delivery, driving real-world gains in functional therapy, cognitive engagement, and staff training.”

Select Rehabilitation, the nation’s largest contract therapy company with over 20,000 therapists, is enhancing physical, occupational, and speech therapy across its customer communities by integrating the award-winning MyndXR℠ platform—supporting cognitive, physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.

"Our partnership with Mynd empowers therapists to engage patients in meaningful, motivating experiences that support real clinical outcomes," said Anna Wolfe, CEO at Select Rehabilitation. “With these tools, we are creating the therapy room of the future – today. Our therapists can now work on improving range of motion, strength building, gait training, spatial awareness, and Activities of Daily Living (ADLs) through immersive environments that make rehabilitation both effective and enjoyable."

Powered by the lightweight HTC VIVE XR Elite, MyndXR℠ delivers Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR), and Virtual Reality (VR) experiences designed for comfort, clinical intention, and impact.

“Aging is a global challenge, with over 1.6 billion people projected to be over 65 by 2050," said Cher Wang, Co-Founder and Chairwoman of HTC. “It’s inspiring to see our technology bring healing and joy into the lives of older adults. We are proud to partner with Mynd to make real-world positive impacts on peoples’ lives, furthering our vision of merging technology and imagination to benefit humanity."

With average deployment and training of 25 communities per week, Mynd is driving unprecedented scale and setting a new standard for immersive, evidence-based care.

About Mynd Immersive

By harnessing the power of Extended Reality (XR) and spatial computing, Mynd Immersive is ushering in a new era in evidence-based, digital therapies that positively impact physical, cognitive, emotional, and social well-being. Through strategic partnerships with Select Rehabilitation, HTC VIVE, AT&T, and a growing portfolio of spatial content partners, Mynd is committed to delivering innovative and clinically validated treatments at scale. Mynd has also partnered with Stanford, the VA, and the Center for Medicare/Medicaid Services (CMS) to collect the largest data sets at the intersection of XR and aging.

About Select Rehabilitation.

Founded in 1998, Select Rehabilitation is the largest provider of contract rehabilitation and consulting services in the U.S. Our privately held company employs over 21,000 clinicians across 3,000 sites in 46 states and Washington D.C. We're proud sponsors of American Health Care Association, LeadingAge, and Argentum, as well as members of 75 state associations.

About HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE is the premier Extended Reality (XR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life XR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium XR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. HTC's business also includes the spatial collaboration platforms VIVERSE and VIVERSE for Business, HTC smartphones, the VIVE Mars CamTrack virtual production system, and our G REIGNS 5G connectivity solutions. For more information, please visit www.vive.com.