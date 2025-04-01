Tyler Technologies to Modernize Cannabis Licensing and Certification for Virginia

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced an agreement with the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority (CCA) for Tyler’s Cannabis Licensing solution to improve the regulation of its medical cannabis program. The CCA will integrate Tyler's software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), to enhance the patient experience by ensuring secure, efficient, and user-friendly certification processes.

“Timely implementation of these intuitive software solutions will streamline and enhance the cannabis certification and licensing process for Virginians,” said Jamie Patten, CCA’s acting head and chief administrative officer. “This partnership will elevate the services offered to the community while ensuring regulatory compliance.”

The CCA selected Tyler for several reasons. First, it offers seamless integration with the CCA's Seed-to-Sale application and the Commonwealth Prescription Monitoring Program. In addition, Tyler’s system will integrate required criminal background checks and meet standards for security and compliance. Finally, Tyler’s Cannabis Licensing solution will enhance the CCA’s requirement for qualified practitioners to issue certifications for patients, parents, and legal guardians.

Tyler’s secure, scalable, cloud-based platform will mark a significant upgrade over previous systems and is designed to adapt to any future legislative changes in cannabis legislation in the Commonwealth.

“Tyler’s intuitive platform will ensure the CCA stays in compliance with state regulations,” said Matt Crane, general manager of Tyler’s Virginia state enterprise. “Our product will significantly strengthen the CCA’s regulatory processes and keep up with the evolving legislation for Virginia’s medical cannabis community.”

This implementation further positions Tyler as a leading technology provider in both the cannabis and public sector licensing spaces. More than 2.5 million applications have been processed through Tyler’s cannabis solutions, representing 1.2 million registered users. Tyler now supports cannabis regulatory agencies in 10 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

