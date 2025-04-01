HopSkipDrive Announces Partnership with Chesapeake Public Schools

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HopSkipDrive, a technology company solving complex transportation challenges where there is a heightened need for safety, access, and care, announced its expansion into Virginia Beach, in partnership with Chesapeake Public Schools, to bring students across the region reliable transportation services.

Serving over 10,000 schools nationwide and partnering with more than 600 school districts, HopSkipDrive supplements school buses through a network of highly vetted local caregivers, known as CareDrivers®. With CareDrivers, school districts can meet the evolving needs of their student populations, which is particularly crucial for students whose unique requirements cannot be met by standard bus routes, including those experiencing homelessness, in foster care, or with disabilities.

In Virginia Beach, HopSkipDrive is partnering with local schools and districts, including Chesapeake Public Schools, to introduce a flexible transportation option to work alongside yellow school buses to meet the needs of students. With this expansion, HopSkipDrive is strengthening its presence across the state, where it currently partners with districts and schools in Richmond and Northern Virginia.

“Chesapeake Public Schools is excited to partner with HopSkipDrive, especially to supplement our yellow school buses and support our students needing more individualized transportation,” said Dr. David Benson, Director of Transportation for Chesapeake Public Schools. “We understand that reliable transportation is crucial for student attendance and academic focus. HopSkipDrive’s expertise in providing safe and supplemental transportation makes them an ideal partner.”

HopSkipDrive arranges care-centered transportation, connecting students with thoroughly vetted local CareDrivers who are experienced caregivers — parents, educators, healthcare professionals, and more — with a minimum of five years of caregiving experience. Each CareDriver undergoes a rigorous 15-point certification, including fingerprint-based background checks. HopSkipDrive’s advanced Safe Ride Technology™ includes over 50 safety products and features woven throughout the ride experience.

Caregivers and parents rely on this technology to feel confident children are transported safely, reliably, and on-time to school with HopSkipDrive. “To have the safety of knowing who’s picking up my child and to know that they will get to their destination safely has been such a relief,” said a Los Angeles caregiver. “It’s been a great experience!”

Here’s how HopSkipDrive works:

School districts identify students to receive rides from CareDrivers, and inform parents and caregivers.

Transportation officials then arrange rides directly through HopSkipDrive’s online platform.

Once a ride has been booked, HopSkipDrive provides ride details to organizers, parents, and caregivers. All details, and real-time ride tracking, is available in the HopSkipDrive app.

Riders and CareDrivers verify one another using a multi-factor verification system using birthdays, names, and code words, for an added layer of security before beginning the ride.

Parents and caregivers of selected students will receive updates, including pickup times, live ride tracking, and CareDriver information, via text message and through the HopSkipDrive app.

“A safe, reliable ride to school can make all the difference for a student's success,” said Joanna McFarland, CEO and Co-Founder of HopSkipDrive. “We look forward to partnering with Chesapeake Public Schools and other local districts, so that schools and families can access the dependable rides and industry-leading technology that’s core to HopSkipDrive.”

HopSkipDrive is actively welcoming new CareDrivers from the Virginia Beach area to provide rides for students. Eligible drivers can earn up to $50 per ride, and must have at least five years of caregiving experience and pass a 15-point certification process and rigorous vetting. Anyone interested in becoming a CareDriver can apply on HopSkipDrive’s website.

About HopSkipDrive

HopSkipDrive is a technology company that solves complex transportation challenges where there is a heightened need for safety, equity, and care. HopSkipDrive is modernizing the $30 billion school transportation industry through two core solutions: a care-centered transportation marketplace and industry-leading routing software, RouteWise AI™. HopSkipDrive’s marketplace supplements school buses and existing transportation options by connecting kids to highly vetted caregivers on wheels, such as grandparents, babysitters, and nurses in local communities. RouteWise AI helps schools and districts address critical challenges, including budget cuts, bus driver shortages, and reaching climate goals. HopSkipDrive has supported over 10,000 schools across 17 states, with over 600 school district partners. More than three million rides over 61 million miles have been completed through HopSkipDrive since the company was founded in 2014 by three working mothers.