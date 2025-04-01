CP Group Announces 50,000-SF Lease Renewal With General Dynamics at Resource Square III in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CP Group, the largest office landlord in Florida and a prominent owner-operator of office properties throughout the Sunbelt, today announced three new leasing agreements at Resource Square I & III — two Class A office buildings located within the Central Florida Research Park in Orlando, Florida.

“Retaining top-tier tenants like General Dynamics and other industry leaders is integral to our long-term development and management strategy for the park,” said Josh Edwards, Senior Vice President at CP Group. Share

General Dynamics has renewed its lease for 50,368 square feet at Resource Square III, contributing to more than 65,000 square feet of leasing activity at Resource Square I & III in the past several months. Madison Kimbell of JLL, the exclusive leasing agents for the project, represented the landlord while Diane Drobia and Chris Sproles of CBRE represented the tenant.

The two other leasing milestones at the office complex include:

American Electronic Warfare Associates (“Amewas”) Inc. , a Department of Defense contractor specializing in electronic warfare and systems engineering, signed a lease for 10,420 square feet of office space at Resource Square III.

, a Department of Defense contractor specializing in electronic warfare and systems engineering, signed a lease for 10,420 square feet of office space at Resource Square III. Florida Office Group, a local provider of professional office space options and virtual office programs, renewed its lease for 4,249 square feet at Resource Square III.

“Retaining top-tier tenants like General Dynamics and other industry leaders is integral to our long-term development and management strategy for the park,” said Josh Edwards, Senior Vice President at CP Group. “The renovations at Resource Square I & III — alongside our tenant experience program, accessible location, and sought-after amenities — position this property to attract and support Central Florida’s leading employers in a prime research, education, and commerce hub.”

CP Group acquired Resource Square I & III in January 2020 and has since completed extensive upgrades at the property, including outdoor seating and lakefront gazebo, lobby and common area improvements, and customized, move-in-ready spec suites. Resource Square currently has four remaining spec suites available for lease, each ranging from 1,985 to 19,380 square feet.

Amenities at Resource Square I & III include on-site fitness centers in both buildings, a lakefront gazebo and nature trails, daily food trucks, and high-speed fiber internet access. Located in Orlando’s Central Florida Research Park, the buildings are adjacent to the University of Central Florida — the nation’s largest university by enrollment with more than 68,000 students — offering excellent proximity to an extensive, educated labor pool. Additionally, the buildings offer immediate access to Florida State Road 408 and East Colonial Drive. The park is only a 20-minute drive from the Orlando International Airport and a six-minute drive from more than 30 dining options, and minutes away from Waterford Lakes Town Center, a 1.9-million-square-foot shopping center with tenants including Regal IMAX movie theater and Target.

Resource Square I was honored as a 2022 category winner of The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY) Awards from the Orlando Chapter of the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA).

To learn more about the property, visit resourcesquareorlando.com.

About CP Group

Active in the commercial real estate business for nearly 40 years, CP Group has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, CP Group has acquired and managed over 170 properties, totaling over 62 million square feet, valued at nearly $8 billion. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm has a corporate office in Atlanta and regional offices in Denver, Dallas, Jacksonville, Miami, and Washington, DC. To learn more about the company, visit CPGcre.com.