Securiti Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement With AWS to Enable DSPM and Safe Use of Data With Bedrock

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securiti, the pioneer of Data+AI Command Center, announced today that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). In addition, Gencore AI’s integration with Amazon Bedrock enables enterprises to safely use unstructured and structured data from hundreds of systems through Amazon Bedrock's rich library of AI models, to securely build enterprise AI tools such as knowledge agents, AI systems, and business process automations.

With the ever growing volume of data and increasing complexity of privacy and security regulations, organizations are challenged to properly safeguard personal and sensitive information. The rapid rise of GenAI has exacerbated this challenge. While organizations are eager to harness the power of their data with AI, they struggle to build scalable, enterprise-grade AI pipelines. In fact, more than half of organizations are avoiding some generative AI use cases due to data security-related issues.

This collaboration with AWS allows enterprises to leverage proprietary data with AI models in Amazon Bedrock, while maintaining comprehensive security, governance, and compliance. Key benefits include:

Comprehensive DSPM Capabilities: As the market leader in DSPM, Securiti offers extensive capabilities to identify, monitor and manage sensitive data risk throughout AWS and non-AWS environments. Securiti’s Data Command Graph provides contextual data intelligence and identification of toxic combinations of risk, including the ability to correlate fragmented insights across hundreds of metadata attributes such as data sensitivity, access entitlements, regulatory requirements, and business processes. Advanced automation streamlines remediation of data risks and compliance with data regulations.

Safe Data Sync : When building AI systems, Gencore AI ensures secure ingestion of both unstructured and structured data from various environments, including SaaS platforms, IaaS, and on-premise systems, directly into AWS. The solution methodically classifies and redacts sensitive content, and curates data before ingestion — enabling high-scale, high-quality AI systems. This ensures compliance, while maximizing data utilization for AI applications. Full provenance, real time security controls and access entitlement enforcement provide additional protection for AI systems.

: When building AI systems, Gencore AI ensures secure ingestion of both unstructured and structured data from various environments, including SaaS platforms, IaaS, and on-premise systems, directly into AWS. The solution methodically classifies and redacts sensitive content, and curates data before ingestion — enabling high-scale, high-quality AI systems. This ensures compliance, while maximizing data utilization for AI applications. Full provenance, real time security controls and access entitlement enforcement provide additional protection for AI systems. AI Compliance: Embedded regulatory insights and automated controls enable organizations to align with emerging AI regulations and frameworks such as EU AI Act and NIST AI RMF. Continuous monitoring, risk assessments and automated tests streamline compliance and reporting.

“Securiti is committed to empowering enterprises to securely unlock the full potential of data and AI,” said Rehan Jalil, CEO of Securiti. “This requires granular data insights and controls across their data estate. The powerful combination of Gencore AI and Amazon Bedrock, enables organizations to leverage their proprietary data with any AI model within the platform — ultimately accelerating the journey from proof-of-concept to scalable, enterprise-grade AI solutions.”

Availability

Gencore AI is now available in AWS Marketplace.

About Securiti

Securiti is the pioneer of the Data +AI Command Center, a centralized platform that enables the safe use of data and AI. It provides unified data intelligence, controls and orchestration across hybrid multicloud environments. Large global enterprises rely on Securiti's Data Command Center for data security, privacy, governance, and compliance. Securiti has been recognized with numerous industry and analyst awards, including "Most Innovative Startup" by RSA, "Top 25 Machine Learning Startups" by Forbes, "Most Innovative AI Companies'' by CB Insights, "Cool Vendor in Data Security" by Gartner, and "Privacy Management Wave Leader'' by Forrester. For more information, please visit Securiti.ai or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.